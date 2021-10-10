Very bad news and surprise for the beneficiaries of a complementary Agirc-Arrco

Ha, retirement! A fascinating and polarizing subject for millions of French people. This year, retirees in the private sector will have a very bad surprise regarding the payment of their pension. The Objeko team returns in detail to the Agirc-Arrco press release, and its consequences on the standard of living of people benefiting from this supplement.

Retirement: a French fight

Retirement is a subject that has fascinated the French for a long time! It was in the first place the sailors, then the soldiers, and the clergy who received an annuity under the Monarchy. The retirement system reached the civil service under Napoleon III. The working classes had to wait a little longer, despite the appearance of the first mutual societies in 1804. The miners, railway workers and workers in the arsenals and armament followed between 1894 and 1909. Despite fierce struggles, the next day from the Second World War, France is the last European country without general social insurance. Fortunately, everything accelerates from that point on. The system we know today dates from the post-WWII era, but it was not without many social struggles.

It is therefore understandable why the French are so attached to their retirement, they who fought to benefit from it in the first place. However, the retirement system was not made in a homogeneous manner, resulting in no less than 600 basic retirement plans, and more than 6,000 supplementary plans!

Many recent reforms have attempted to change the situation, always extending working hours. This opposition between worker, government and employers is unlikely to stop anytime soon! Especially since the bad news continues to arrive for retirees, not bode well for those who wish to benefit one day.

Complementary Agirc-Arrco: bad news at the turn

Sorry, ladies and gentlemen retirees, but Objeko does not come with good news… This Thursday, October 7, the pension supplement Agirc-Arcco published a press release which is not really pleasant to hear. For those who do not know, The Agirc-Arrco scheme covers 56 million private sector insured accounts, for 83 billion euros paid per year. This scheme is managed by the social partners and operates with a point system.

After maintaining the level of supplementary retirement pensions in 2020, the social partners, managers of the Agirc-Arrco scheme, decided to increase the Agirc-Arrco supplementary pensions by + 1%, during the Board meeting on 7/10/21.

The news was shared by many media, as well as by the Public Service website. As every year, this supplementary private service pension is upgraded to reflect the increase in living standards. In 2020, the point’s service value remained identical to that of the previous year, € 1.2714. This year, this value increases by 1%, or a point value of € 1.2841 on November 1. This may seem good, except that the evolution of consumer prices (excluding tobacco) is estimated at 1.5% for the year 2021. It is therefore 0.5% less increase than expected. To put it simply, the purchasing power of retirees in the private sector is therefore declining.

Small pensions and executives hit hard by the revaluation

A hard blow for retirees benefiting from the Agirc-Arrco supplementary pension! Those benefiting from a small retirement will therefore lose a few euros per month. These few euros less can greatly impact those who already live poorly, even if our colleagues from La Dépêche estimate this loss of purchasing power of around € 21 per year. This is always € 21 less to spend on leisure activities, rent, specific care, or food! Above all, this depreciation of pensions has been going on for years, which adds year after year to new constraints on these people living on the equivalent of a minimum wage, or sometimes less.

For executives, this revaluation of retirement below inflation is a huge blow. Certainly, we are talking here about people with very comfortable incomes, many of whom would gladly be satisfied! But it is still several hundred euros per year that will be missing. For all retirees, this very low revaluation will have to lead to major changes in their pace of life. Above all, this does not bode well for the next few years. Will Agirc-Arrco’s supplementary pension catch up with inflation next year? Or will it once again be below the price increase? Objeko will keep you posted on upcoming events.



