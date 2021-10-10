Victory for Démare ahead of Bonnamour and Stuyven

Mathieu WARNIER, Media365, published on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 4:36 p.m.

Not having saved his strength to get back to the front of the race at the entrance to the final straight, Arnaud Démare won in the sprint during Paris-Tours, his last race of the season. Franck Bonnamour and Jasper Stuyven complete the podium.

It is with a big smile that Arnaud Démare is going on vacation. On the roads of Paris-Tours, for the last race of his season, the sprinter of the Groupama-FDJ team raised his arms at the end of avenue de Grammont after having settled the sprint of a group of four riders. A race, now famous for its vineyards in the final, which started strong with an offensive launched from the first kilometers by Julien Duval and Gijs Leemreize. The Franco-Dutch duo then saw Rune Herregodts make the junction, the peloton then giving this leading group a little leeway. However, the peloton did not stay calm for long as the wind joined the game. Curbs quickly formed but a certain delay allowed a return to normal … at the cost of a lead amounting to seven minutes for the leading trio. The DSM, TotalEnergies, St-Michel-Auber 93 and Alpecin-Fenix ​​teams then sounded the alarm and raised the pace of the peloton to gradually reduce the gap.

Arkéa-Samsic tried to take advantage of the vineyards

However, at the edge of the last 100 kilometers, the wind once again played a part in the disturbance with a group of 35 runners who were able to break away. With a pace much better than the leading trio, this group made the junction with 88 kilometers still to go and, therefore, before the start of the vineyards. Stony passages which quickly made a few victims, including Christophe Laporte for his last with the Cofidis team and Greg Van Avermaet. A favorable ground for attacks which the Arkéa-Samsic team tried to take advantage of. After Kévin Ledanois, Connor Swift started off. The Briton then allowed the formation of a leading trio with Belgians Frederik Frison and Stan Dewulf, who then saw Tour de France super-combative Franck Bonnamour make the connection. Initiator of this offensive, Connor Swift in turn suffered a puncture, letting go. his three escape companions. On the hunt, the Groupama-FDJ, Trek-Segafredo and Alpecin-Fenix ​​teams maintained a strong tempo.





Starts victorious, strong

Valentin Madouas then tried to shake up the chasing group 25 kilometers from the finish but without much success. In front, it was Frederik Frison who had to cut his effort following a puncture, leaving Franck Bonnamour and Stan Dewulf to try to resist any possible return. A duo that will have held until the entrance to Avenue de Grammont. Indeed, taking advantage of the Côte de Rochecorbon, the last difficulty of the day located twelve kilometers from the finish, Arnaud Démare took his responsibilities and launched a counter with Jasper Stuyven in the wheel. An effort to get back on the leading duo who ended up paying off at the start of the last 500 meters. From then on, it was a four-man sprint that decided the winner and, in this little game, Arnaud Démare spoke about his science of exercise to dominate Franck Bonnamour and Jasper Stuyven on the line. Four months after his last victory on the Route d’Occitanie last June, the sprinter of the Groupama-FDJ team has returned to success and put an end to fifteen years of French scarcity over Paris-Tours, since the victory of Frédéric Guesdon in 2006.

CYCLING – UCI PRO SERIES / PARIS-TOURS

Final classification – Chartres-Tours (212.3km) – Sunday 10 October 2021

1- Arnaud Démare (FRA / Groupama-FDJ) in 4h33’07 ”

2- Franck Bonnamour (FRA / B & B Hotels p / b KTM) mt

3- Jasper Stuyven (BEL / Trek-Segafredo) mt

4- Stan Dewulf (BEL / AG2R-Citroën) at 3 ”

5- Danny van Poppel (PBS / Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) at 40 ”

6- Bryan Coquard (FRA / B & B Hotels p / b KTM) at 40 ”

7- Arne Marit (BEL / Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) at 40 ”

8- Andrea Pasqualon (ITA / Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) at 40 ”

9- Julien Trarieux (FRA / Delko) at 40 ”

10- Amaury Capiot (BEL / Arkéa-Samsic) at 40 ”

…