    VIDEO. Arnaud Démare rediscovers a smile, the Franck Bonnamour promise, a restless peloton between the vines … The summary of Paris-Tours

    The 115th edition of the autumnal classic was played in the last few meters at the finish in Tours.

    Under the autumn sun, the 2021 edition of Paris-Tours waited until the very end to deliver its verdict. After the vineyards, numerous technical incidents for the peloton, and a four-man sprint at the finish, Arnaud Démare clinched his first victory in five months, the most prestigious of the season. This is the first time that the Groupama-FDJ rider has won on the Tours route.

    Long remained at the heart of the peloton, the Frenchman left ten kilometers from the finish in the company of Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) in pursuit of Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels p / b KTM) and Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën Team), last survivors of the leading group. It was he who accelerated to launch after the red flame the sprint, which he won. His big smile on the finish line spoke volumes.

