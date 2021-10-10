“Violent and Abusive” Men … The Dark Past of Britney Spears’ Family

One of Britney Spears’ uncles, as well as one of her aunts, told the “New York Post” a little-known part of the history of the Spears, which they believe explains the situation in which the star finds himself.

The New York Post traveled to Kentwood, Louisiana, where Britney Spears grew up. In the footsteps of the singer’s childhood, the American tabloid has met several people who have known the star, or her family, in the past. While none of the residents of this poor little town have criticized Britney Spears’ father, two of her distant family have agreed to speak. According to them, the “toxic” attitude of Jamie Spears – who was officially suspended from his role as guardian after the star began a long legal battle to regain his freedom – is explained by the liabilities of the Spears.

At 31, Emma Jean Spears, the star’s grandmother, and Jamie’s mother, committed suicide. John Mark Spears, Jamie Spears’ half-brother, told The New York Post that their father, Emma Jean’s husband, was “a terrible and abusive man.” The latter died in 2012. He was married to three different women with whom he had ten children, including Jamie. John Mark Spears, whose daily does not specify if he was ever close to Britney Spears, explains that “the men of the Spears family are not far from being very bad”. One of his other half-brothers, Austin, died at age 62 of cancer, after years of alcoholism and living on the streets. “They often get away with doing so many things, especially to their wives, over the years,” says John Mark Spears. According to him, Jamie’s attitude is directly linked to that of their father who was “a monster but nobody said anything about him except the family.” Just like no one is going to say a bad word about Jamie in the area ”.

John Mark Spears says their father abused his children, to the point of causing depression to two of his wives, including Britney Spears’ grandmother. Jamie Spears himself has been accused of assaulting his family. He even received a restraining order banning him from approaching Britney Spears’ two sons after a violent argument with one of them. Recently, Britney Spears’ lawyer called him “an alcoholic addicted to gambling, with no financial background or financial background, who has already filed for bankruptcy and who has a restraining order for domestic violence currently in effect in his life. against”.





“He broke Emma Jean, he broke my mother,” laments John Mark Spears about his father June Austin Spears. He adds an anecdote that today resonates strongly with Britney Spears’ own life. He claims that his father has repeatedly sent his two wives to a well-known mental hospital in the area. “So I’m not surprised to hear what Jamie did to Britney.” In a strong testimony last June, Britney Spears told the judge in charge of the case of her guardianship to have been forcibly interned by her father, after having notably refused to resume a series of concerts in Las Vegas. “It’s all about control in the Spears men,” denounces John Mark Spears.

Leigh Ann Spears Wrather, singer’s aunt and half-sister to Jamie Spears, for her part told the New York Post to have fled the family home at 16 after being sexually abused by their father since he was 11 years old. This former member of the American Navy says that she has had very little contact since then with her family. “He used to line up us kids and whip us. We would go to church where my father was the deacon and on the way home he would beat me up. I hope it burns in hell, ”she says. She also makes the link between the situation of Britney Spears and that of her mother, “a beautiful beginner coming from a good family”. “But daddy – I hate to call him that – drove her crazy.” He had her interned in Mandeville and put her on lithium. When I heard that Britney had been on lithium for a while too, I couldn’t believe it but in reality it made sense. It’s typical of the way this family treats women, ”she describes. In her testimony to the judge, Britney Spears indeed claimed to have been drugged.

After years of therapy, Leigh Ann Spears Wrather told her siblings about being sexually abused. “Do you know who believed me?” Only Lynne Spears, ”Britney Spears’ mother. The role of the latter in the guardianship of her daughter remains to be determined. If it seems rather to have been erased for the benefit of her former husband and has never been implicated judicially in the file, Britney Spears declared last June that she wanted to file a complaint against all her family, without specifying the reasons. She recently wrote on Instagram that she could not count on the support of those close to her, starting with her sister. “The Spears men need to be held accountable. Thank goodness Britney finally has a good lawyer. Jamie did to her what my dad did to my mom and Emma Jean. These are men who destroy you if they cannot control you. But I think Britney will be okay with it. She’s a wonderful person with a wonderful soul, ”Leigh Ann hopes.