Virginie Efira in love, she poses with her companion Niels Schneider (PHOTOS)

The stars continue to parade on the pink carpet of the CanneSeries festival which began on Friday, October 8. We notably saw Virginie Efira accompanying her darling Niels Schneider, who came to present her new series Totems.
Virginie Efira caused a sensation during the third day of CanneSeries. The Belgian was able to parade on the pink carpet alongside her darling Niels Schneider. The couple attended Saturday, October 9 the screening of a series in which the Franco-Quebec actor will play. It is Totems, a series that competes precisely for the audience award for the best series in competition, that the jury will present on October 13. A jury chaired this year by the illustrious Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known to the general public for his iconic role as Jaime Lannister in the series Game Of Thrones. While waiting for this verdict, Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider were very complicit on the Pink Carpet this weekend.
Virginie Efira and Niels Schneider very accomplices for the screening of Totems
Arm in arm, Niels Schneider and Virginie Efira both walked the pink carpet, thus consolidating their 3-year relationship. Both had met on the set of the feature film An impossible love. A love not so impossible as that, since the two lovebirds were therefore present side by side at Cannes, for the festival dedicated to series. Niels Schneider therefore responded to the screening of Totems October 9 at the Lumière auditorium. This is a drama series in which Virginie Efira’s companion plays a scientist turned spy in the middle of the Cold War in France in the 1960s. At his side are Ana Girardot and Vera Kolesnikova, both present for the festivities.
Shirine Boutella (Valid), accomplice alongside Tayc
Apart from the cast members of Totems, were many other stars, like Romeo Elvis. The Belgian came to represent BXXL, a documentary series on the hip-hop world and more particularly the Belgian scene. With artists like Geeeko, Smahlo, or the talented Blu Samu and of course the singer’s brother Angèle, it promises. Another national star present at the event: Shirine Boutella. Present in the second season of Valid – which could be the last -, she appeared to be an accomplice with Tayc, who also stands out in the eleventh season of Dance with the stars. The duo, very accomplice on the Pink Carpet of CanneSeries, will share the screen in a series Netflix dedicated to Christmas: Christmas Flow.