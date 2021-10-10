Vitalik Buterin slams El Salvador and Bitcoin maximalists!

In a post on Reddit on Friday, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin had harsh words about the deployment of bitcoin in El Salvador, and more specifically for President Nayib Bukele who forced local businesses to accept Bitcoin.

After a Reddit user on the r / cryptocurrency subreddit posted: ” Unpopular Opinion: President of El Salvador, Mr. Nayab (sic) Bukele, Should Not Be Praised by the Crypto Community“Vitalik Buterin replied:” Nothing unpopular in this opinion. Making it mandatory for businesses to accept a specific cryptocurrency runs counter to the ideals of freedom that are said to be so important to the crypto space. “

Vitalik Buterin’s post continues: “ This tactic of pushing BTC to millions of people in El Salvador at the same time, with almost no prior education attempt, is reckless and risks large numbers of innocent people being hacked or ripped off. Shame on all those (okay, fine, I’ll point out the main culprits: shame on the Bitcoin maximalists) who praise it without criticism. “





Indeed, Bukele’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, announced with great fanfare at the Bitcoin Miami conference in June, has won him praise from some of bitcoin’s loudest voices. These same bitcoin flag bearers have been less inclined to talk about the young president’s well-documented authoritarian tendencies and the less straightforward aspects of his government’s deployment of bitcoin. A Salvadoran business owner said: ” It breaks my soul to see bitcoin maximalists all over the world applauding this when, if they actually sit down and read the law and regulations, it is completely the opposite of everything they preach. “.

And Buterin isn’t the only voice in crypto speaking out on the contradictions in forcing open, decentralized technology on business owners.

At the TOKEN2049 conference held in London this week, Blockchain.com co-founder Nicolas Cary said during a panel discussion: ” I think there are valid critiques of how the program is deployed in El Salvador, in terms of a top-down approach. One of the main ethics of crypto is that there really is adoption at the grassroots, and people are doing it on purpose. “

Buterin didn’t stop at his first post. Further down in the same thread, when the original poster commented: ” It is as if [Bukele] had pushed him because he had bought at a lower price and knew that a country adopting a crypto was on its own going to push the price up enough to make it rich“, Buterin replied:” Simpler and sillier hypothesis: both for political reasons and because he is a human being like the rest of us, he just likes to be praised by the people he considers powerful (that is- i.e. Americans). Bitcoin maximalists are a very easy community to get to praise you: you just need to be in a position of power and do or say nice things about themselves and their currency. “

The original poster replied to Buterin: ” Elon did the exact same thing, now Bukele is harnessing the emotions of the community.”