Volcanic eruption in La Palma – 1,200 degrees, blocks as tall as three-story houses: new lava flow destroys part of a city

The north of the town of Todoque was completely devastated by the second lava flow.

It’s been three weeks since Cumbre Vieja volcano entered eruption. Three endless weeks for the people of the island of La Palma, in the archipelago of Canary Islands (Spain). While thousands of homes have been evacuated, when they have not been destroyed. Three weeks of anguish in the face of a volcano whose activity continues to intensify.

This Saturday again, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano experienced a new turning point. While a lava flow rages on the west of the crater (which is itself divided into two branches), another lava flow was declared on the northern flank of the cone. So much so that he collapsed.

La nueva colada de lava, hasta 1240 ° C ha destruido las pocas edificaciones que quedaban al norte de Todoque / The new lava flow, yo yo 1240 ° C has destroyed the few remaining buildings at Todoque north pic.twitter.com/my7a8WeT8i

– INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 10, 2021

1200 degrees, blocks as tall as three-story houses

Result: lava breaks through this new path. And devastates everything in its path as was the case north of the city of Todoque, which became famous for its church swept away in the first week of the eruption. Images that have been around the world. The few buildings in the north of this small village of 1300 souls which resisted the first passage of the lava, all gave way this weekend, with in particular the pharmacy and one bar which were completely destroyed.

This new lava flow is only 1 km from the ocean. But it is particularly dangerous, it which points at more than 1200 ° C and which carries “blocks of lava as tall as three-story houses”, according to the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME). Which offers, once again, breathtaking images of this natural disaster.