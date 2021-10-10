“We almost never existed” because of a mass extinction 30 million years ago

A mass extinction, never before documented in this way, wiped out many species 30 million years ago.

There have been five confirmed mass extinctions in the history of our planet. A sixth extinction, caused by human activities, is underway. Could other events of this type have taken place without our having yet fully identified them? This is the find published in Communications Biology October 7, 2021: It seems that the transition between the geological periods of the Eocene and the Oligocene was marked by extinction, 30 million years ago.

A great climate change, already documented, took place at this time. The planet then cooled, and the reverse of the current phenomenon happened: carbon dioxide became scarce, sea level fell, and ice caps expanded. There have been other metamorphoses, such as a transformation of forests into vast meadows. We already knew that this climate change had caused the extinction of many species in Europe and Asia, but without this being defined as a great mass extinction, because a debate persisted: African mammals would have largely survived because of the proximity with the equator, reducing climate damage.

But the newly aligned evidence contradicts this theory: East Africa has not been spared, far from it. ” It’s very clear that there is a huge extinction event, then a period of resilience », Comments the co-author of the study, Steven Heritage, on the Duke University website.

“New ecological opportunities”

To reach this conclusion, the research team assembled a huge collection of fossils – hundreds, collected from several African sites over several decades. They correspond to several groups of mammals: hyaenodonts (carnivores), two groups of rodents that are anomalures (scale-tailed squirrels) and hystricognaths (where we find porcupines and naked mole rats), and finally two groups of primates, strepsirrhines (which include lemurs) and anthropoids which include apes and great apes.

This review made it possible to reconstruct a family tree of the time: when does each species appear, prosper and disappear. This certainly makes it possible to reference population losses or increases, but also highlights more complex evolutions: when a species diversifies by filling the space left in the ecosystem by one or more extinct species.





The losses in the five groups of mammals are colossal. ” It’s as if we had really pressed the reset button », Comments one of the authors, Dorien de Vries, on the university’s website.

During the period of extinction, genetic diversity plummeted, before increasing again after a million-year hiatus. This can be seen, for example, through the dentition: ” We observe a great loss in the diversity of the teeth, then a period of recovery with new dental shapes and new adaptations. “

During the Eocene-Oligocene transition, that is, during mass extinction, the type of dentition was extremely small – for our ancestors, it’s simple, there was only one form of teeth left. It is a symptom of a massive loss in the number and variety of species able to survive during this time, many of which simply became extinct. Subsequently, after extinction, the lines that managed to survive were able to diversify again. At this next stage, new species appeared, slightly different or very different, showing new adaptations within a different ecosystem.

” An extinction is interesting on this point Says Matt Borths, one of the authors. ” It kills, but it also opens up new ecological opportunities for the lineages that survive in this new world. “

The challenge of extinctions

If you feel like you’re having a bad day, tell yourself it’s nothing compared to the challenges the species faced back then. Because there was not only climate change causing temperatures to drop drastically: East Africa was experiencing at the same time super volcanic eruptions, basalt floods which covered vast areas with molten rock. , not to mention some geological surprises like the separation between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa, which created the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Still, several species survived this mass extinction by persisting despite this changing climate and largely hostile ecosystem.

For the authors, this bottleneck for land mammals also tells a ” interesting story ” on “Our own early evolutionary history “:” We almost never existed, if our ape ancestors had died out 30 million years ago. Fortunately, this was not the case. And as often, learning from the past allows us to better understand the present and the future: this type of discovery is useful for modeling related to current climate change which is caused by human activities.

Photo credit of the one:

Matt Borths

Share on social media

The continuation in video