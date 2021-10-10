“We are live”: Cyril Hanouna reveals behind the scenes of his failed interview with Jean-Marie Le Pen in 2019

TELEVISION – Guest on the set ofWe are live on France 2 this Saturday, October 9, Cyril Hanouna was notably questioned by Léa Salamé on his failed interview with Jean-Marie Le Pen for Balance Your Post in 2019.

“You say that you messed up your interview with Jean-Marie Le Pen by making him a nice old man, that you screwed up …”, launches the journalist, relying on comments made by the flagship host of C8 in his book released this week, What the French told me.

“We screwed up because we got there, I’ll tell you, we were with Karim Zéribi (former municipal councilor of Marseille, Editor’s note) and Éric Naulleau (TV columnist, among others, Editor’s note). We said to ourselves ‘we’re going to come’, we were motivated. We got there, we found Jean-Marie Le Pen watching Sophie Davant, in the afternoon, the flea market, so we said ‘good’ ”, says Cyril Hanouna amused (to listen to in the extract below). “So he said to me: ‘I wait for the end of my show and then I do your interview. I say ‘okay’, so we waited quietly in the hallway, we said to ourselves: ‘I’m going to ask how much the pedestal table sold for?’ ”, Continues the host of C8.





“We were taking selfies with me”

“While he was watching his show, his butlers, because he has Jean-Marie Le Pen butlers, we were taking selfies with me (…). ‘We look at you every night, Mr. Hanouna’ (they tell him), and then I turn to Karim and Eric, I say: ‘this thing is not going to be easy …’ ”.