“We Europeans need nuclear power!”

TRIBUNE – It is vital that nuclear energy is included in the “green taxonomy” developed by the European Commission, plead the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, the Minister Delegate in charge of Industry Agnès Pannier-Runacher and thirteen of their counterparts from nine other countries of the European Union.

LENA

The stake is crucial: do we really have the ambition to fight against climate change and to conquer our energy independence? Are we going to use our best weapons to decarbonize our economy?

Global warming is the battle of today, not tomorrow. In its latest report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was very clear in its forecasts: our goal of limiting our warming to 1.5 ° or 2 ° C in the 21st century.e century, can only be achieved if we drastically reduce our greenhouse gas emissions over the next eight years.

The rise in energy prices also shows how important it is to very quickly reduce our energy dependence on foreign countries. Tensions in the supply of energy will be more and more frequent. We have no choice but to diversify our sources of supply, being careful not to increase our energy imports.