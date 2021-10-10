we explain the controversy between France and the United Kingdom about the Channel crossings

New friction between Paris and London over illegal Channel crossings. From the beaches trodden by migrants wishing to reach the other side of the Channel, Saturday 9 October, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, on Saturday 9 October called on the United Kingdom to pay the sum that had been promised to help finance the controls of the French coasts. Franceinfo explains why the situation has become tense between Paris and London on this migration issue.

Why is Gérald Darmanin attacking the United Kingdom?

Gérald Darmanin on Saturday called on the United Kingdom to respect its financial commitments and to pay the sum of 64.4 million euros. The United Kingdom pledged, at the end of July, to pay this amount to France between 2021 and 2022 “in order to support France in its action to equip and fight against irregular immigration” and to finance the strengthening of controls on the coasts.

“The government [britannique] has not paid, for the moment, what he promised us, thus affirmed Saturday Gérald Darmanin. We call on the British to keep their promise of funding since we hold the border for them. “

These funds must be used in particular to fight against the channels of smugglers. They provide migrants with makeshift boats so that they cross the Channel, often for several thousand euros, until they get into debt.

In Hemmes-de-Marck, with the police engaged in the fight against illegal immigration and in particular against smugglers who take advantage of human distress. Since the start of the year, 18 smuggling networks have been dismantled.

One of the objectives is to set up a “smart border” all along the coast. It will be based, according to a joint declaration made last July by the British and French Ministers of the Interior, Priti Patel and Gérald Darmanin, “on surveillance capabilities by providing network technology to better detect attempts to cross”.

Videoconference with my British counterpart @pritipatel to sign a historic agreement! The United Kingdom pledges to pay 62.7 million euros to fight against illegal immigration across the Channel.

A real Franco-British joint effort

How are the British authorities reacting?

In a statement, Commander Dan O’Mahoney, in charge of the “clandestine threat” in the Channel, underlined the determination of the British government to fight against the “unacceptable increase” of these dangerous crossings. He recalled that the arrests and convictions carried out were the result of“a Cworking with the police and our international partners “.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told MailOnline (article in English), Sunday morning, in reaction to the comments made by Gérald Darmanin the day before, “With hundreds of people still risking their lives making the crossing, all parties must do more.”

This crisis between the two friendly countries is the symptom of a broken relationship between France and the United Kingdom, “especially since Boris Johnson” is Prime Minister, according to franceinfo Patrick Martin-Genier, teacher at Science Po Paris, specialist in European issues.

“[Boris Johnson] is someone who signs agreements that he does not respect, he adds with reference to Brexit or the protocol with Northern Ireland. “Regarding immigration, it’s exactly the same thing, we realize that we have a government grappling with a nationalist and populist logic, which said it wanted to regain control of its borders” and that “makes migrants hostage to a British domestic policy”, analyzes the teacher.





The question of immigration continues to stir up debates across the Channel. The UK government has started pushing through a controversial asylum reform bill that includes tougher penalties. The maximum penalty incurred by smugglers would thus be life imprisonment, against fourteen years currently.

What is the situation on the Channel coast?

Since the end of 2018, illegal crossings of the Channel from France by migrants seeking to reach the United Kingdom have increased. According to the maritime prefect of the Channel and the North Sea, Philippe Dutrieux, some 15,400 migrants attempted the crossing between January 1 and August 31, of which 3,500 were “recovered in difficulty” at sea and brought back to the French coast. In 2020, crossings and attempted crossings concerned some 9,500 people, compared to 2,300 in 2019 and 600 in 2018.

In the days of Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October alone, the British Home Office announced that it had rescued or intercepted a total of 1,115 migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

Gérald Darmanin stressed, for his part, that the first objective was “to prevent people from arriving on the national territory”. He welcomed the results of the resurgence of checks by the prefecture at the border. belge. “I asked the prefect to strengthen controls throughout the borders of the Nord department”, he confirms.

According to the Minister of the Interior, arrests of illegal boats have increased by 15 points over the past three months, passing “from 50% to 65% of boats arrested”. “We should be able to reach almost 100% if we put all these means and if our British friends continue to help us as they do”, he estimated.

What are the avenues put forward to get out of this crisis?

For nearly twenty years, the Touquet accords administer relations between London and Paris. They aim to hinder illegal immigration to Great Britain by strengthening controls on departure from France. The signing of these agreements in 2003 by Nicolas Sarkozy, then Minister of the Interior, was criticized by those who support their consequences, especially in Calais.

These agreements make it possible in particular to maintain controls when crossing the Franco-British border. The United Kingdom has retained the possibility of carrying out any checks it deems necessary at its borders. France has “always loyally applied the Treaty of Touquet, which is not besides plus adapted today to this migration policy which has become a proEuropean theme “, denounced Patrick Martin-Genier.

During his speech, Gérald Darmanin mentioned the idea of ​​negotiating another treaty with his counterpart across the Channel. “We need to negotiated a treaty – since sir [Michel] Barnier did not do this when he negotiated Brexit – which binds us on migration issues “, he said during his trip to Loon-Plage (North) then to Marck (Pas-de-Calais), where migrants try every day to cross the Channel to reach England.

“We are in favor of a European agreement which resolves the problem of asylum requests, which resolves the problem of deportations, which resolves the problem of family reunification.” Gerald Darmanin during a press conference

“I told the British government and we are awaiting its response to initiate these discussions”, he added.

The Minister of the Interior also claimed to have received the assurance of the director of the European border surveillance agency. Frontex that the latter would be “the appointment” from here “the end of the year” to help cover the area, in particular via aerial surveillance.