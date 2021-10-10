We know more about the state of health of Benoît Cosnefroy after his heavy fall on the Tour of Lombardy

La Manche Press See my news

Benoit Cosnefroy suffers from multiple injuries after his heavy fall on the Tour of Lombardy. (© DP)

Images that are cold in the back… This Saturday afternoon, Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën), a young cyclist from the Handle, suffered a heavy fall on the Tower of Lombardy for which he harbored great ambitions. He finally gave up after this terrible accident.

More than 100 kilometers from the finish, the young man seemed totally disoriented after this far from harmless fall. The images were even disturbing… Fortunately, the first news concerning the state of health of Rauvillais are rather reassuring.

😩 Oh the fall of Benoit Cosnefroy 🇫🇷! Terrible image of the Frenchman who had to abandon the race … #LesRP #iLombardia pic.twitter.com/vKs0EtyVcG

– Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) October 9, 2021

No serious injury

The AG2R Citroën medical team gives more details on the nature of the injuries to the young cyclist: “Benoît Cosnefroy suffers from multiple contusions with dermabrasions and superficial wounds on both elbows, hands, left shoulder, back, right hip and a deep wound in the right elbow that required a stitch. “

“Benoît also presents a mild head trauma, without any loss of consciousness. “ AG2R Citroën medical team

Depending on the evolution of his injuries, an X-ray of his elbow may be necessary this Sunday according to the team’s medical manager, Dr. Éric Bouvat.

