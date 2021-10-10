We saw A young girl who is well, the electric shock film by Sandrine Kiberlain

Presented out of competition at the latest edition of the Saint-Jean-De-Luz International Film Festival, A young girl who is doing well directed by Sandrine Kiberlain, totally took us by surprise. Now is the time to tell you why.

What is it about ? Once is not custom, we will not dwell much on the content of the scenario. This is not an admission of laziness on our part, but indeed a service that we render to you, so that you are as virgin as possible when you go to see the film (and you will go to see it, it is obligatory). Let’s just say that we are following Irène, a young 19-year-old actress who wants at all costs to join the Conservatory to start her career. But when the general climate hardens, her acting skills are likely to help her maintain a certain lightness despite the tragedies that lie ahead.

How was it ? No need to make the suspense last longer, anyway, you see it coming: for her first try behind the camera, Sandrine Kiberlain offers us an extraordinary film. At any point of view. It is also quite astounding to remember that‘this is only a first film, which the director had carried with her for many years. And it is to his credit to have waited for the right moment to tackle it. Some should take example.

A family that will become yours.

Difficult to speak in depth without deflowering the implacable mechanics which seizes us from the first to the last frame, but let’s try. The film is of a rare formal intelligence. Of this intelligence which never takes its viewer down, which never gets lost in the narcissistic demonstration of its supposed capacities but which, on the contrary, is entirely devoted to the film itself. Like any construction dedicated to balance, a film must have a good foundation. In the case of’A young girl who is well, they are made of reinforced concrete.

Accuracy of cutting, editing, staging, excellence of the soundtrack indispensable and complementary to the entire film, nothing sticks out, nothing is too much, the footage has been patiently cut to the bone for many years and the result is more than paying. The management of the off-screen, of the “false void” which gradually tightens on the characters without their knowledge (and ours for that matter) can only force admiration. But the real genius idea is yet to come.

Rebecca Marder, flamboyant.





Sandrine Kiberlain voluntarily blurs the tracks on the limits of his universe from the start. She thus takes the spectator on a real treasure hunt, which takes part in the intrigue, so that he can finally find his feet. In a subtle but also intrusive, almost voyeuristic way. Then comes the moment when the viewer understands what it is about and the film turns into a multidimensional object : a constant fight between the form, light, the substance, extremely dark, and the spectator, caught between these two fires.

In the purest Hitchcockian tradition, A young girl who is doing well installs by this process a tenacious and terribly painful suspense. Holder of crucial information but unknown to the characters, the spectator can no longer be passive, can no longer savor the light scenes, he knows what it’s about, he doesn’t want to be right, but he has no choice. He is not in the film and yet, by this dimensional contradiction, he is as much an actor as the formidable actors on screen (incredible Rebecca Marder, stunning Anthony Bajon and India Hair) but he embodies the terrible role of impotence.

No, you are not ready!

It is there that the film takes all its dimension, all its flavor, there that the shock occurs never to decrease in intensity again. This is where the film becomes universal and timeless, so much does it resonate with current political, ecological and economic issues, that it calls us into question, that it brutalizes us without ever giving us a moral lesson. And all this starting from a young woman who dreams of becoming a great actress. Admirable.

And when does it come out? Unfortunately, we will have to wait some more time since the film will not be released until January 26, 2022. A date to mark in fluorescent light in your diary.