What fruits and vegetables can no longer be sold in plastic from 2022?

Are you used to buying trays of apples covered with cellophane? This type of conditioning will go away. From January 1, 2022, plastic packaging for apples, pears, bananas, cucumbers or even round tomatoes will be banned, as revealed Sunday Newspaper (paid item), Sunday October 10. The list must be formalized on Tuesday, in an implementing decree for the anti-waste law passed in January 2020.

The weekly publishes the precise list of foods affected by this measure. For fruits, these are apples, pears, bananas, oranges, clementines, kiwis, tangerines, lemons, grapefruits, plums, melons, pineapples, mangoes, passion fruit and persimmons. Vegetables that can no longer be sold in plastic (except batches of 1.5 kg or more) are leeks, zucchini, eggplants, peppers, cucumbers, “normal” potatoes and carrots, round tomatoes, onions and turnips ” normal “, cabbage, cauliflower, squash, parsnip, radish, Jerusalem artichoke and root vegetables.





To give manufacturers time to find satisfactory alternatives, “fruit and vegetables presenting a risk of deterioration when sold in bulk” will benefit from a stay. Cherry tomatoes, peaches, apricots or even green beans can be sold in plastic until June 2023. For potatoes and early carrots, as well as spinach or even cherries, the deadline is extended to the end of 2024. The latest exemption, set for June 2026, concerns most red fruits and “ripe fruit”.