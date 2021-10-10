More

    What to do in Lyon this weekend (October 8-10)?

    Entertainment


    FRIDAY 8 OCTOBER

    Afterwork and vide-dressing Les Filles de Lyon @ POP UP Village des Créateurs

    The Les Filles de Lyon Agency gives us an appointment for its monthly empty dressing room. And this time, it’s taking place on Lyon’s most famous place, Place Bellecour! This Friday the agency is organizing an afterwork to start its weekend of good business. On the menu: private sales of clothing & jewelry, DJs and cocktails.

    POP UP Village of Creators
    3 place Bellecour – Lyon 2nd
    6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
    Free entry upon registration here
    More informations

    An 80 km bike trip between Lyon and Mâcon @ La Voie Bleue

    The Voie Bleue is a 700 km cycle route that starts in Lyon and ends at the Franco-Luxembourg border. 700 km of cycle lanes in 23 stages constantly at the water’s edge. So why not motivate yourself to devour the 80 km of slopes that link Lyon and the pretty town of Mâcon along the Saône? A real beautiful walk and the opportunity to discover this pretty little town full of charm.

    The Blue Lane
    More informations

    SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

    Lyon Tasting @ Palais de la Bourse

    The Lyon Tasting great wine festival returns to Lyon to delight the most discerning taste buds this weekend. The majestic Palais de la Bourse welcomes 80 winegrowers and their 250 exceptional vintages from all over France and accessible for tasting. Tastings but also 8 discovery workshops and 4 Master Classes await you.

    Stock Exchange Palace
    Saturday October 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday October 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    25 € the day pass – 28 € the day pass + subscription – 39 € the 2 day pass
    More informations

    Vintage Fashion Market @ La Sucrière

    The most stylish festival in Lyon is finally coming back this weekend at La Sucrière. And this year again, there is plenty to do: denim jackets, vintage suits, trousers, handbags, hats, accessories, gloves. In total, 200 fashion, decoration and other upcycling designers will be gathered in more than 3,500 m² of exhibition space.

    La Sucrière
    49-50 quai Rambaud – Lyon 2nd
    Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Entrance 5 €
    More informations


    Zoo Corp inv. Dabeull @ Le Petit Salon

    The happy Zoo Corp gang is finally back! After long months of absence and prudence, the number one DJ crew in Lyon takes over the helm of their den at the Petit Salon with a funky evening as we like them. To celebrate this comeback with a bang, Zoo Corp invites the excellent Dabeull who will rock the pit on his latest Funk, House & Disco sounds.

    The Small Salon
    3 rue de Cronstadt – Lyon 7th
    From 11:45 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
    Entrance from € 13.99 here
    More informations

    SUNDAY 10 OCTOBER

    The Roman Festival @ Lugdunum – Roman Museum and Theaters

    On the occasion of the opening of its new exhibition devoted to the political crisis of the Roman Empire, the Lugdunum museum is launching a free festival offering a historical reconstruction in the life of a Roman military camp. On the program: setting up tents, greeting the soldiers, evening vigils, equestrian demonstrations, armament management, combat training and reenactments of emblematic ceremonies.

    Lugdunum – Roman Museum and Theaters
    17 rue Cleberg – Lyon 5th
    Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October from 9 a.m.
    Free admission
    More informations

    Festival Agir à Lyon @ Maison pour tous des Rancy

    The Agir à Lyon Festival is back for a great day aimed at discovering how to act for the ecological and solidarity transition in Lyon and its surroundings! On the program: conferences, meetings of associations and inspiring walks around themes such as climate, zero-waste, ecological food, nature, mutual aid and solidarity or alternative economies.

    House for all of Rancy
    249 rue Vendôme – Lyon 3rd
    10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Free entry upon registration here
    More informations

    Vourlois Festival 2021 @ Vourles

    This Sunday, the town of Vourles (20km south of Lyon) celebrates its traditional and famous village festival since 1988. For the occasion, acrobats, burlesque and circus shows, entertainment for children, treasure hunt and village of brewers will be there to go back in time and give us a good reason to leave the effervescence of Lyon.

    Town Hall Park – Vourles
    Sunday October 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Free admission
    More informations


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFrance-Belgium: a supporter of the Blues attacked for the jersey of Jules Koundé
    Next articlejustice restores Texas anti-abortion law

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC