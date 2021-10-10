What to do in Lyon this weekend (October 8-10)?

FRIDAY 8 OCTOBER

Afterwork and vide-dressing Les Filles de Lyon @ POP UP Village des Créateurs

The Les Filles de Lyon Agency gives us an appointment for its monthly empty dressing room. And this time, it’s taking place on Lyon’s most famous place, Place Bellecour! This Friday the agency is organizing an afterwork to start its weekend of good business. On the menu: private sales of clothing & jewelry, DJs and cocktails.

POP UP Village of Creators

3 place Bellecour – Lyon 2nd

6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Free entry upon registration here

An 80 km bike trip between Lyon and Mâcon @ La Voie Bleue

The Voie Bleue is a 700 km cycle route that starts in Lyon and ends at the Franco-Luxembourg border. 700 km of cycle lanes in 23 stages constantly at the water’s edge. So why not motivate yourself to devour the 80 km of slopes that link Lyon and the pretty town of Mâcon along the Saône? A real beautiful walk and the opportunity to discover this pretty little town full of charm.

The Blue Lane

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

Lyon Tasting @ Palais de la Bourse

The Lyon Tasting great wine festival returns to Lyon to delight the most discerning taste buds this weekend. The majestic Palais de la Bourse welcomes 80 winegrowers and their 250 exceptional vintages from all over France and accessible for tasting. Tastings but also 8 discovery workshops and 4 Master Classes await you.

Stock Exchange Palace

Saturday October 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday October 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

25 € the day pass – 28 € the day pass + subscription – 39 € the 2 day pass

Vintage Fashion Market @ La Sucrière

The most stylish festival in Lyon is finally coming back this weekend at La Sucrière. And this year again, there is plenty to do: denim jackets, vintage suits, trousers, handbags, hats, accessories, gloves. In total, 200 fashion, decoration and other upcycling designers will be gathered in more than 3,500 m² of exhibition space.

La Sucrière

49-50 quai Rambaud – Lyon 2nd

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Entrance 5 €

Zoo Corp inv. Dabeull @ Le Petit Salon

The happy Zoo Corp gang is finally back! After long months of absence and prudence, the number one DJ crew in Lyon takes over the helm of their den at the Petit Salon with a funky evening as we like them. To celebrate this comeback with a bang, Zoo Corp invites the excellent Dabeull who will rock the pit on his latest Funk, House & Disco sounds.

The Small Salon

3 rue de Cronstadt – Lyon 7th

From 11:45 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Entrance from € 13.99 here

SUNDAY 10 OCTOBER

The Roman Festival @ Lugdunum – Roman Museum and Theaters

On the occasion of the opening of its new exhibition devoted to the political crisis of the Roman Empire, the Lugdunum museum is launching a free festival offering a historical reconstruction in the life of a Roman military camp. On the program: setting up tents, greeting the soldiers, evening vigils, equestrian demonstrations, armament management, combat training and reenactments of emblematic ceremonies.

Lugdunum – Roman Museum and Theaters

17 rue Cleberg – Lyon 5th

Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 October from 9 a.m.

Free admission

Festival Agir à Lyon @ Maison pour tous des Rancy

The Agir à Lyon Festival is back for a great day aimed at discovering how to act for the ecological and solidarity transition in Lyon and its surroundings! On the program: conferences, meetings of associations and inspiring walks around themes such as climate, zero-waste, ecological food, nature, mutual aid and solidarity or alternative economies.

House for all of Rancy

249 rue Vendôme – Lyon 3rd

10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free entry upon registration here

Vourlois Festival 2021 @ Vourles

This Sunday, the town of Vourles (20km south of Lyon) celebrates its traditional and famous village festival since 1988. For the occasion, acrobats, burlesque and circus shows, entertainment for children, treasure hunt and village of brewers will be there to go back in time and give us a good reason to leave the effervescence of Lyon.

Town Hall Park – Vourles

Sunday October 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free admission

