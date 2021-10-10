what we know about the accident that killed two women

A little more than twenty-four hours after the accident which caused the death of two women, in the night from Friday to Saturday in Gujan-Mestras on the

Arcachon bay (Gironde), 20 minutes takes stock of the investigation.

What happened ?

A car with two people on board, a 19-year-old who was driving and a 16-year-old minor by his side, crossed in the night from Friday to Saturday around 1:30 am the wall of a house in Gujan-Mestras, ending in the bedroom where there were two women aged 46 and 48, certainly a couple, who were killed instantly. An 11-year-old girl, the daughter of one of the two victims, was in another room of the house at the time of the accident and was not injured. The driver certainly lost control of his vehicle and sped straight off as he approached an intersection.

“The exact circumstances of this accident are not yet precise, indicates this Sunday the Bordeaux parquet To 20 minutes. It appears that the driver first crashed into a pylon, which fell between the passenger and the driver, and it is a miracle that they were unharmed. Afterwards, the vehicle continued straight ahead, drove into the perimeter wall of the house, then into the residential wall. “





What condition was the driver in?

Placed in custody, “the driver admitted that he had been drinking,” continues the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office. Analyzes show an alcohol level of 0.61 g / liter of blood. He was driving an SUV. If alcohol is “a tangible element” at this stage of the investigation, it will also be necessary to determine the speed at which the vehicle was arriving at the time of the accident.

What legal consequences?

The individual was still in custody this Sunday. Judicial information for “manslaughter”, probably with aggravating circumstances, will be opened, “either Sunday evening or Monday morning,” said the Bordeaux prosecutor’s office to 20 minutes. “The instruction must make it possible to understand what happened. We will need technical examinations and expert opinions over the long term to understand the precise reasons for an accident of this magnitude, ”continues the prosecution. The investigation was entrusted to the gendarmerie brigade of Gujan-Mestras and to the research section of Arcachon.