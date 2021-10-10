when will your smartphone be updated?

Android 12 has entered its home stretch. Google released on October 4 the latest version of its operating system for smartphones on the Android Open Source Project platform. A key step before making the update available to the general public. As a reminder, Android 12 must bring several new features, such as a new more rounded graphical interface, optimizations of multitasking features, a one-hand mode for large screens and new privacy options.

Due to the fragmentation of the Android universe, made up of dozens of different brands and experiences, the deployment of new versions of Android is slower than at Apple. When iPhone users can install iOS 15 since the end of September, owners of Samsung, Oppo or Xiaomi smartphones still have to wait a few weeks to update their devices.

Android 12 is currently in the hands of manufacturers who adapt the common basis of the update to the specifics of their interfaces. The first smartphones to benefit from it are usually Pixel smartphones, the only devices designed entirely by Google, which benefit from deeper integration than the competition with certain exclusive functions. Google has already indicated that its smartphones will be the first to be used in the coming weeks. The other brands will follow.

Find the list of eligible devices and the date of their updates. This article will be updated once the brands have unveiled their calendar.

Oppo: ColorOS 12 presented on Monday

The Chinese manufacturer will present ColorOS12, its new software interface based on Android 12, this Monday, October 11 on the occasion of a press conference broadcast in streaming at 11am French time. The update rollout date will be revealed on this occasion. It will be offered to more than 110 devices to cover more than 150 million users. The brand has indicated that the beta version of ColorOS12 will first be offered on Find X3 Pro smartphones.





Google: news October 19

In recent years, Google had become accustomed to offering the final version of Android even before making the open-source version available to other manufacturers. This year is breaking the rule. Google has indicated that it is in the process of putting the finishing touches on the update to Pixel phones with exclusive experiences to come. The American giant is due to hold a conference on October 19 to present the Pixel 6 where it will surely be about Android 12.

Samsung

Samsung is working on its new Samsung One UI 4.0 interface which will accompany the launch of Android 12 on its smartphones. The first beta of the new system is available. But only Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra smartphones are eligible at the moment. Ultimately, all models launched since 2019 should benefit from it. We are awaiting feedback from the manufacturer to know the terms of its deployment.

realme: in October

The Chinese brand which is rising in France is still working to make the beta version of Android 12 accessible to its users. The manufacturer will first launch the Android 12 update for the realme GT and other models. Users will be able to log into the official realme community to request the update very soon. At the same time, realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 will also be released worldwide for the brand’s 100 million users in October.

Oneplus

Many OnePlus smartphones will be able to migrate to Android 12 through the OxygenOS 12 overlay. This update will be the last version of the interface before its merger with Oppo’s ColorOS. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro can already benefit from it with the first beta version. The brand has also confirmed the list of devices that will be able to migrate to Android 12 in the coming weeks. All models prior to OnePlus 7 are affected.

The editorial staff recommends you