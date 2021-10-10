who is his wife Aude Ambroggi

On the poster for the film “Le Brio” with Camélia Jordana, on Sunday October 10 on France 2, Daniel Auteuil is discreet about his private life. In a relationship with Aude Ambroggi since 2003, the actor says very little about the Corsican painter with whom he had a son.

Sunday October 11, 2021, France 2 broadcasts The brio, signed Yvan Attal. A film in which Daniel Auteuil, in the role of a cynical and demanding professor, gives the answer to Camélia Jordana, a study from Créteil who dreams of becoming a lawyer. Together, they form a surprising duo. If the actress is ambitious like her character, the 70-year-old actor seems far from his. And for good reason. Very discreet about his private life, he confided in the columns of Paris Match on Aude Ambroggi, the one who shares his life: I loved women passionately. But Aude is something else. I loved her before I fell in love ”.

Between them, it all started in 2003, almost by chance. Passing through Corsica, he stops at a gas station… and falls in love with her. “There is something light in his gaze that immediately touched me. I realized very quickly that I missed his lightness, that’s how I knew I loved him, ”he explained. As for their 27-year gap, he explained it to Gala, in 2016: “I am fully aware of my age, but it was never a subject for Aude and me. never posed a problem, even if I would like to use it sometimes as an excuse not to do certain things … But it does not work “.

Video. (Re) discover Camélia Jordana’s journey





Aude Ambroggi a Corsican artist born in Kenya

Three years after their meeting, the 44-year-old artist-painter and the actor married in Porto-Vecchio surrounded by their relatives, including Dave and Elie Semoun. “It was imposed naturally. She loved me, I loved her …”, confided the one who never married his ex-companions. With the 44-year-old Corsican artist-painter, Daniel Auteuil has found a “perfect balance”. And this, thanks to their respective arts: “Our professions are complementary, but we have two totally different worlds”. And although their passions are different, he admitted. : “She taught me a lot about the frame and the light.” Born in Kenya in 1977, Aude Ambroggi is an artist recognized in her community. After settling in Mexico to perfect her painting skills, she started learning “to the engraving at the end of 2016 to respond to a commission from the Hervé Courtaigne gallery”, reports the Pasnic workshop with whom she produced the artist’s book La Reine Mab, after Shakespeare.

Read more

Video. (Re) discover the career of Daniel Auteuil

Daniel Auteuil, a sentimentalist

Already father of Nelly Auteuil (born of his love with Emmanuelle Béart) and Aurore Auteuil (with Anne Jousset), Daniel Auteuil welcomed Zach Auteuil in 2009 with the Corsican artist. Of his 11-year-old son, he said: “I notice a lot of mimicry. He scrutinizes me often, he observes me when I shave … I am a great sentimental, all these things move me at most. high point “. Portrait of the week, in Sept à Huit on February 7, 2021, he spoke about his life with his partner: “I get up early enough, I prepare breakfast for my son, I take him to the school, then I come back I bring my wife tea and we discuss what she is going to do in her job, she is a painter. I tell her a little what I’m going to do. But hey, as is always same, I stop telling him “. But what he loves most about his married life is when his son’s mother calls him “my husband,” he told Gala. “Being in love is so beautiful!”

Read also :

>> Did you know ? Daniel Auteuil refused to tour with Alain Delon

>> Emmanuelle Béart unveils a rare photo with her two eldest children: “Mes amours”

>> Daniel Auteuil: rare confidences on his son Zachary