Who killed Thomas Sankara?

Thirty-four years after the assassination of one of the greatest African leaders, fourteen defendants, including former President Blaise Compaoré, will appear this Monday before the Military Tribunal.

In Burkina, the people are holding their breath. “October 11, 2021 will remain etched in the annals of Burkina Faso’s history», Announces the local daily The country . Thirty-four years, almost to the day, after the assassination of Thomas Sankara, the trial on the circumstances of the death of the former president opens Monday in Ouagadougou. “We will finally know, with supporting evidence, the sponsors and beneficiaries of the assassination», Congratulates Roger Bila Kabore, Burkinabè historian.

With exceptional records, exceptional jurisdiction. It was at the Ouagadougou Military Court that the fourteen accused were summoned, after confirmation of charges for “Attack on state security”, “complicity in assassination” and “Concealment of corpses”. Among the alleged assassins of Sankara, his friend and lifelong companion, Blaise Compaoré, who succeeded him as head of the country until 2014. “Nearly 70 witnesses are expected to take the stand»Indicates to the Figaro master Bénéwendé Sankara, family lawyer,