Why France remains a little less affected by inflation than other developed countries

While no developed country has escaped the rise in prices in a context of strong global economic recovery, inflation is a little more moderate in France than in our main neighbors.

It could be the disruptive element of the post-Covid economic recovery. Inflation moderated at the start of 2021, has accelerated markedly in recent months across the world. In September, the harmonized consumer price index * (HICP, which allows comparisons between countries unlike the CPI (consumer price index)) reached its highest level for five years in the four main economies of the euro zone (France, Germany, Italy, Spain).

No developed country is spared by the phenomenon, but some seem visibly less affected than others. American inflation for example reached in July (last known American HICP) 6.4% over one year when that of the euro zone was “only” 2.2%, according to Eurostat. Since then, the price index in Europe has continued to rise without, however, joining the figures observed across the Atlantic, but still establishing itself at levels not seen for 10 years (3.4% in the euro zone in September) .

Even within the Old Continent, the figures diverge from one country to another. Germany recorded in September an inflation of 4.1% over one year, against 4% in Spain and 3% in Italy. France fared overall better than its neighbors with a harmonized price index of 2.7%. In the United Kingdom, “HICP data have not been available since the end of 2020,” recalls Insee. But the consumer price index (therefore not harmonized) still grew by 3.2% over one year in August and should reach + 4% at the end of the year, according to the Bank of England.

Harmonized consumer price index, year-on-year © Insee

More or less important base effect

The strong recovery in global demand, which supply is no longer able to keep up with, largely explains the return of inflation. The result is soaring commodity prices and tensions in supply chains.

But why do we then observe significant differences between the various developed countries? Among the explanations put forward by INSEE is the fall in prices observed at the start of the health crisis, when demand was at its lowest. In the second half of 2020, prices were therefore below their 2019 level in certain countries (Germany, Spain, Italy or the United States).





In other words, the extent of inflation observed in recent months can be explained in part by the “abnormally” low level of prices last year. This is called a “base effect”. If we put aside the atypical nature of the year 2020, the price index in the United States “was in August 3.3% above its level of August 2019, sliding over two years annualized, ie a much smaller increase than the annual change over one year (6.3%) “, notes INSEE.

The same can be seen in Germany, Italy and Spain where the annualized HICP over two years was + 1.7% between September 2019 and 2021, against + 4% between September 2020 and September 2021. put into perspective the magnitude of the price increase, part of it being only the logical consequence of the drop in the previous year. This base effect is, however, less significant in France or the United Kingdom, where prices for the second half of 2020 remained slightly higher than those for the same period in 2019.

American recovery plan, restoration of the VAT rate in Germany …

Beyond a purely mathematical justification, the differences in inflation rates between developed economies are mainly explained by factors specific to each of them. In the United States, where prices have risen the most, the astronomical stimulus plan deployed by Joe Biden has boosted demand and favored the inflationary surge. Evidenced by the rush of American households for used cars as new car production is constrained by semiconductor shortages. Result: vehicle prices soared 31.9% in August, year on year.

In Europe, if Germany has the highest inflation of the major economies, it is in particular because it restored its “normal” rate of VAT in 2021, which had been lowered by three points in 2020 to support the economy. consumption. Added to this, the implementation of a carbon tax which has helped to drive prices up.

While on the other side of the Channel, the acceleration of inflation is undoubtedly linked to the shortages of certain goods, much greater than in France, due to the lack of labor. , itself linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of Brexit.

France better protected in the face of rising energy prices?

If French inflation is growing less quickly than among our neighbors, it is also because France is, for the moment, slightly less exposed to the surge in energy prices than certain countries particularly dependent on gas such as France. ‘Spain, Italy or the United Kingdom.

Admittedly, there is a single European energy market, but this “serves to establish wholesale prices, for transactions which make it possible to supplement national production, which is sometimes insufficient”, recalls to the Figaro Patrice Geoffron, professor of economics at Paris-Dauphine University and director of the Center for Geopolitics of Energy and Raw Materials. In other words, “each country will depend both on its own means of production and on the complement that it will have to import”.

However, France can count on its nuclear fleet, the second largest in the world, to limit its dependence on gas. In addition, the Arenh system (regulated access to historical nuclear electricity) allows alternative suppliers to purchase up to 25% of the nuclear electricity produced by EDF in France at a fixed price: 42 euros per MWh, against nearly 120 euros on the markets. This partially protects the French consumer, as does the principle of regulated tariffs.

What evolution in the coming weeks?

Will this situation of rising prices in developed countries be sustainable? No, according to IMF staff who suggest that global inflation “will peak” at 3.6% on average “in the last months of 2021 and decline to around 2% by mid-2022”.

In France, INSEE expects inflation above 2% until the end of the year with a peak in October at 2.3%. The price index should then decline slightly to stand at 2.1% in December.