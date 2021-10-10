Why Gasly was penalized in the incident with Alonso

Pierre Gasly hit Fernando Alonso’s rear wheel at turn 1 in the first lap, sending the Alpine rider spinning and ending the two-time World Champion’s chances of scoring points. Often the contacts in the first lap are regarded by the marshals as race incidents, but on this occasion the marshals agreed that the Frenchman should be penalized. They also ignored the fact that Gasly had Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull inside.

Gasly received a five-second penalty, which he served during his pit stop, as well as a two-point withdrawal from his license. He finally finished sixth, just behind Lewis Hamilton.

In their decision, in a corrected version sent in the early evening, the commissioners determined that “GAS collided with car 14 (ALO) on the first lap. GAS tried to negotiate turn 1 with PER on the inside and car 14 (ALO) on the outside. ALO was slightly ahead of GAS on the outside. exiting the turn when the two cars made contact, causing ALO to spin “.

“The marshals determine that GAS is fully responsible for the collision, as it did not leave enough space for ALO outside. It should also be noted that the marshals do not view this incident as an inevitable contact between two cars in the first lap and the first corner because GAS was not sandwiched between two cars when it hit ALO’s car. “

The correction mentioned above concerned the use, in the original decision, of “principally” instead of’“entirely”.

Asked about the matter after the race and while the corrected version had yet to be released, FIA race director Michael Masi stressed that the key was for Gasly to be held fully responsible, in accordance with agreed procedures. before this season. “If we go back to the beginning of the year, if you remember, before the first event, one of the important points was that as a result of the discussions with the drivers and the teams, we had to sort of cut corners. on the principles of the ‘let them race’. “

“One of them was about the incidents in the first lap, and if a driver is entirely responsible for an incident, it is likely that he will be penalized. And in this case, the marshals determined that Pierre was entirely responsible for the incident, and as a result, a penalty of five seconds was imposed.





This justification had already been brandished by Masi in the wake of the British Grand Prix, in particular for the penalty imposed on George Russell for the collision with Carlos Sainz in the first round of the Sprint Qualifying.

Asked to compare the Turkish incident with the non-penalized first-round contact between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Imola, Masi stressed that the cases were different. “I think if you look at Max and Lewis’s, it’s one of those [entrent dans la différence entre] ‘fully’ and ‘mainly’ under our rules. So we said, and for the sake of interpretation, let’s say for everyone’s benefit, if anyone is entirely to blame in the first round, there will be a penalty. “

“If it takes two to tango, then it is likely that in the first round there will be no penalty, or if there are more than two cars involved. But if it is clear, with two cars, that one of them [est responsable], then there will be a penalty. “

Masi confirmed that the commissioners considered whether Pérez’s presence alongside Gasly played a role before dismissing him. “This is one of the reasons it probably took a little longer initially to take a closer look is that obviously Sergio was inside, but once that was cleared up to from all the images and whatever is available, they determined it was a five-second penalty. “

Gasly himself insisted that Pérez’s presence played a role, as he tried to stay away from Red Bull. “There was contact and I didn’t really see the footage. For me it was tight with Sergio on the inside and Fernando on the outside, so honestly there was no space, but yes there was contact. “

“I served the penalty, I don’t know if it was the right thing to do or not. I have to look at the pictures first. I saw that Fernando was there, I also saw that Sergio was there, and I tried to go where I could. We know it’s usually not a good mix when there are so many cars. I don’t have any other similar situation that occurs to me. ‘spirit. It’s like that, that’s all. “