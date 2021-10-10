Why the OPPO Reno6 is the ultimate mid-range smartphone in 2021?

OPPO launched its new Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G. Two smartphones which, like their predecessors, simply offer the best value for money of the moment. Here’s how and why.

OPPO hits hard for the end of the year. The brand launched in early September its new Reno6 series with two smartphones: the Reno6 5G, and the Reno6 Pro 5G. With these new models, the company is capitalizing on the know-how it has acquired over several years to once again offer one of the best – if not the best – for a mid / high-end smartphone.

Launched at 499 euros, the OPPO Reno6 5G is quite simply the best you can find on the market in this price range. The ultimate version that is the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G does the same on a slightly higher segment: it is displayed at 799 euros.

To find that perfect balance, OPPO made a choice that goes against its rivals. Rather than investing in a flashy technical element which imposes concessions elsewhere, the brand has chosen to offer the best possible components. The whole, to keep a price lower than 500 euros. It is in this balance that the Reno6 5G series finds its strength and particularly in the case of the Reno6 5G which is THE smartphone “at the right price”.

OPPO Reno6 5G: excellence at the service of value for money

To understand how the OPPO Reno6 5G is a complete smartphone, just browse its technical sheet. It starts with a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD definition and a 90Hz refresh rate. The technology gives it endless contrasts and vibrant colors.

With its refresh rate of 90 Hz, the smartphone also benefits from superior fluidity. This diagonal also makes it possible to obtain a comfortable display surface to consume all its content, from social networks, to videos and games… without having a product that is too bulky.

To propel the beast, OPPO has chosen a Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor. Engraved in 6 nm, this chip is powerful enough for the vast majority of everyday uses, including 3D gaming. Its 8 GB of RAM also ensure efficient multitasking. Smartphone of 2021 requires, the SoC obviously supports 5G to take advantage of the very latest network standard. You will also find 128 GB to store your apps, photos and video without constantly having to worry about the space available.

The photo and the video are provided by a trio of sensors with a main one of 64 MP, an ultra wide angle of 8 MP and finally a Macro lens of 2 MP. Together, they offer all the versatility you need to not limit your creativity. For video enthusiasts, the OPPO Reno6 5G is capable of filming in 4K at 30 frames per second. Besides the hardware, the photo and the video are boosted by the software features of the brand.

We can mention in particular the video focus tracking in order to have his subject in focus in all circumstances, even when he is moving. Add to this videos reinforced with artificial intelligence which allows to obtain very interesting effects such as a black and white background, but a character in color or the Pro portrait mode to go even further. Finally, the super-slow motion mode at 960 images per second completes this already very complete picture.

OPPO has obviously not forgotten its SuperVOOC fast charging technology which allows charge the device in 28 minutes. The comfortable 4300 mAh battery already offers a very good autonomy but with this charge – ultra – fast, the recharging box will never be restrictive. In a few minutes, you will already have plenty of material to leave for an evening that will last until the end of the night.

The OPPO Reno6 5G is also full of other premium features such as haptic feedback or virtual RAM expansion when necessary. Remember that it comes with the software overlay, Color OS, in version 11.3. More than a simple interface, it offers several additional features such as system cloning and free screenshot which prove to be more practical than you might think at first glance.





Finally, it would be a shame not to mention the design of this OPPO Reno6 5G as it stands out in the Android world. The brand has made the daring choice of a more “square” design with worked edges and chamfers which give the terminal a resolutely upscale appearance. It was more true that the whole chassis is aluminum and treated against fingerprints and that the whole is thin of only 7.59 mm.

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G: for image lovers

The OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G completes the series for those who want to go further on a less tight budget. It’s sort of the ultimate version of the OPPO Reno6 5G. To maintain the excellent value for money of the series, OPPO will take many elements up a notch. On the design first, it is even more premium. This time, it is a screen curved on the sides which gives the product an undeniable extra soul.

Still AMOLED, the panel is growing to 6.55 inches and obviously with all the fluidity of a 90 Hz refresh. In terms of performance, we also make a leap this time with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor , 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

But what especially distinguishes this Pro version of the standard Reno6 is a significantly improved photo module. Instead of the trio, we now have a quartet that plays the following score: a main sensor co-developed with the Japanese Sony of 50 MP (IMX766) accompanied by an ultra wide-angle 16 MP, a telephoto lens (2x optical , 5x hybrid and 20x digital) of 13 MP, and still the macro sensor of 2 MP.

The video is even smoother, this time with 4K at 60 frames per second. We also find all the software features, with the addition of the pro IA portrait mode which allows a cinematic bokeh effect to be applied thanks to an artificial intelligence trained on 10 million images and videos.

The SuperVOOC fast charge is always present at 65W and allows go from 0 to 100% in just 31 minutes. Not bad for a 4,500mAh battery that will last 1 to 2 days away from an outlet depending on your usage. Note also the few “small advantages” of the smartphone such as stereo speakers or a particularly powerful cooling system to stay “cool” in all circumstances.

Unmissable introductory offers

Two excellent smartphones, accompanied by two excellent introductory offers. Until September 30, OPPO offers you up to 239 euros in gifts for the purchase of a Reno6 5G or Reno6 Pro 5G. In the first case, you will be entitled to two accessories: a pair of OPPO Enco Free 2 headphones and a “Luminous” protective shell. The Enco Free 2 are True Wireless headphones in in-ear format. They are distinguished by the presence of active noise reduction which will allow you to isolate yourself from outside noise.

The Luminous case has an interesting feature for photo or vlogging enthusiasts. It has a foot that can serve not only as a support, but also as a fill-in flash. Rotatable, it can light up your face when you take a selfie, or a portrait with the rear sensors. These two accessories would cost 149 euros separately, that’s a nice saving you make with this introductory offer.

If you opt for the Reno6 Pro, you will then be entitled to 3 more gifts. A pair of headphones too, but higher end with the Enco X. It is an improved version of the Enco Free 2. They offer better audio quality, a case compatible with wireless charging and active noise reduction as well.

They will be accompanied by the Band Style connected bracelet. It has a 1.1 inch AMOLED display and is able to measure your blood oxygen level (SpO2), track your heart rate as well as your sleep. 12 training modes are available, including swimming thanks to its waterproofness up to 50 meters. According to OPPO, it can last up to 12 days on a single charge.

Finally, here too you will be entitled to a protective shell offered for any order. In total, it is no less than 239 euros in gifts that OPPO gives you.

