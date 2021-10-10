Will the IMF dismiss its director, suspected of having favored Beijing?

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are holding their autumn meetings from Monday, October 11. But what sets the Bretton Woods institutions in motion this weekend are the suspicions hanging over the Managing Director of the IMF. Its board of directors is due to meet this Sunday, October 10, with the law firm which accuses Kristalina Georgieva of having favored China when she was in post at the World Bank.

The fate of Kristalina Georgieva is still uncertain. The IMF’s board of directors has promised to decide whether or not to keep it at the head of the institution ” very soon “. After already three meetings this week, he hopes, thanks to this meeting with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale, to obtain details on the investigation which implicates the Bulgarian economist.

She is accused of having pressured when she was managing director of the World Bank so that China does not tumble several places in the report Doing Business of 2018. This report can have an impact on attractiveness, as it establishes a ranking of countries with the most favorable climate for business.

Supported by France and the EU

According to this investigation for which 80,000 documents were analyzed, Beijing would have been spared to obtain its signature within the framework of sensitive negotiations.

The Bulgarian economist disputes the conclusions of this investigation. For the moment, according to a source close to the matter cited by AFP, the former European commissioner enjoys the support of France and EU countries. The United States has so far not let its position filter.

