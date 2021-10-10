“Winning this show is amazing!”

Cyril Féraud hosted this Saturday, October 9, 2021 the first edition of Champions quiz. This prime-time which brought together ten of the greatest champions of French TV games. And it’s Benjamin, 3rd greatest champion of Grand Slam who won and won the first trophy! He reacts to TV-Leisure .

Cyril Féraud gathered, this Saturday, October 9, 2021 on France 2, ten of the biggest winners of TV games, in the first edition of Champions quiz. A program of which he is also the producer. Took part in this first issue: Marie-Christine, current greatest champion of Everyone wants to take its place on France 2; Paul El Kharrat, current 4th greatest Champion of 12 midday shots on TF1; Sandrine, 4th greatest champion of Everyone wants to take its place ; Xavier, 10th greatest Champion of 12 midday shots; Jafaar, one of the biggest winners of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ? on TF1; Sylvie, greatest champion of Questions for a champion on France 3; Arthur, greatest champion of Slam , on France 3; Christophe, greatest champion of Questions for a champion ; Colette, 2nd greatest champion of Questions for a champion ; and Benjamin, 3rd greatest champion of Slam(76,500 euros in summer 2015). And it was this 33-year-old candidate who won the first Champions quiz! He confides in TV-Leisure.

TV-Leisure: what is your reaction tonight after your victory?

Benjamin. It is really very special. Because this show, we went there for the pleasure of playing. We can not say at any time that we are going to win, so the level was extremely high. Each of the ten candidates present could have claimed to win. Why winning this show is incredible to me.

Did you personally know most of the other candidates present?

There are a few that I knew personally, and there are others that I knew by sight. It was a real pleasure to meet the candidates of Everyone wants to take its place, Marie-Christine and Sandrine, whom I did not know at all. Paul and Xavier, I knew them a little. And with Christophe, we know each other very well, we do quizzes together every week. Colette, too, I had already met her.





It is also Christophe whom you met during the final …

We got to know each other through the clubs of Questions for a champion, clubs that bring together people who like to play general culture quizzes. We meet for tournaments regularly. And we are a small group, with Christophe, to take quizzes in videoconference. We also participate in international competitions, with quizzes from other countries.

Was this meeting against Christophe the perfect final for you?

I was happy to face him. The stake was more symbolic than anything else: we were playing for an association.

How did you experience the shooting of this show?

Strangely, I had the impression that it happened very quickly, even though we spent a lot of time on the set. There was a round that took a long time to wrap. We thought we would end the day very tired, but I really enjoyed playing this game!

Will we see you again on the 2nd show, already planned?

Yes, the winner and the finalist have been invited to participate in the second show.

Where does your passion for TV games come from?

My parents tell me that I learned to read and count when I was 4, watching Numbers and letters. From there, I always watched TV games. As a child, I only watched that.

You have been in many public service games, have you never tried your luck in The 12 Coups de midi?

Yes, but I was convinced that I would never pass the stage of the casting. I felt a little too reserved. For this game, you really have to be comfortable in front of the camera… Over the years, I’ve improved this aspect, I think I could test the cast. I have registered several times, but have never been called back until now.

How do you judge Bruno’s career, eliminated this week after 252 issues?

What is impressive is the resistance to fatigue it must have. After almost two days of filming on the Grand Slam, I was on the knees. It must have been tested after so many participations.

Do you plan to take part in other game shows?

They will see me soon in Everyone has a say. I have not yet thought about what to do next.