“With France Télévisions, the mayonnaise was no longer the same”

FIGARO LIVE – The globe-trotter is flying to Costa Rica, on the occasion of an unprecedented issue of “I will go to sleep at your place …” this Friday, October 8 on RMC Découverte. Guest of “Buzz TV”, he reveals the backstage of his departure from public service.

If the doors of a house are left open a little too long, this legendary bonhomie squatter can sneak into the guest room to spend the night. Not to pay for the hotel, but to take an interest in the families hiding there. This Friday, October 8, Antoine de Maximy arrives on RMC Découverte with his famous escape magazine “I’ll go to sleep at your place …”, which brightened up the France 5 grid between 2006 and 2019. During this first issue broadcast on the Altice group channel, the adventurer still dressed in his red shirt triggers his cameras in Costa Rica to immortalize his encounters with the locals.

In a district of the capital, where passers-by religiously wear the mask, he will meet Eduardo, a Costa Rican convinced that the Covid-19 was invented by Bill Gates, and that the vaccine is injected into the arms of patients to modify their genetic code. He will refuse that Antoine de Maximy spends the night under his roof. “I was going to Costa Rica believing it was going to be easy enough because the authorities did not ask for a PCR test. In the streets of San José, everyone wore the mask more seriously than in Paris. I quickly realized that it would not be easy to go to sleep with people ”, he confides.





On the set of “Buzz TV” (see video above), the traveler explained the reasons for his departure from France 5. On this channel, his excursions often captivated more than a million viewers. “I wanted to make my feature film entitled I will die in the Carpathians. And since I am very stubborn, I announced that I will stop the show until I have made my film, he recalls. It kept me away for two years from France Télévisions. And when I came back asking if we continued, they had already reprogrammed things. The mayonnaise was no longer the same “. Since its creation in 2005, “I will go to sleep at your place …” has known several houses. Launched on the Travel channel, the event was then installed on Canal + for a year and a half, before establishing a permanent presence on France 5.

