with Jalil Lespert, it’s great love! Their little family is growing …

Jalil Lespert and Laeticia Hallyday form a very beautiful couple, and it is little to say it! With their many children, they form a blended family that seems to be doing quite well. Recently the two lovebirds have taken a new step in their relationship. She has indeed just welcomed a new child into her home… The Objeko team tells you all about it in this article, and takes the opportunity to take stock of their relationship!

Laeticia Hallyday: life after Johnny

Laeticia Hallyday and Johnny, it is the story of a superb meeting, and of a couple who love each other. 4 years after the death of Le Taulier, and as she begins to rebuild her life, she still keeps the pseudonym of her late husband (Johnny’s real name was Jean-Philippe Smet) and continues to honor her memory. For example, she was present at the inauguration of the statue in her honor, a statue that was not really unanimous …

It’s not just this bizarre statue that isn’t unanimous. The relationship that Laeticia Hallyday has had with Johnny has caused a lot of ink to flow. The two lovebirds met by chance and fell madly in love with each other. Their 31-year age difference has not gone unnoticed. They got married when Johnny was 52, and Laetitia only 21.

However, year after year, Laeticia Hallyday has proven that this union was pure and true. The couple adopted two little girls (Laeticia is sterile since an anorexia attack in adolescence), and remained together for 23 years, until the death of Taulier. If she suffered a lot of criticism throughout her life as a couple with Johnny, Laeticia was able to keep her head high and prove everyone that they were wrong …

Laeticia and Jalil: love found

After the death of Johnny, Laeticia Hallyday was somewhat shocked by formalizing a relationship with Jalil Lespert. The relatively unknown handsome man is an award-winning director and actor. He was known above all for being Sonia Rolland’s ex, Miss France 2000, with whom he had little Kahina, and the active Bérangère Allaux, with whom he had two children, Gena and Aliosha.





Of course, it is rumored that Jalil Lespert and Laeticia Hallyday have been lovers for years, while the Taulier was still alive and suffering from his cancer. Maybe, maybe not, Objeko can’t answer you for sure. It doesn’t change the fact that they are a very beautiful couple who live a peaceful life, far from the lenses of the cameras.

Laetitia, Jalil, and their total of 5 children, live between Paris, Los Angeles, and Saint-Barthélémy. They seem to be happy together, and that’s the main thing. What can we wish them the best, if not a peaceful and harmonious life?

A new child for Laeticia Hallyday!

Definitely, between Jalil Lespert and Laeticia Hallyday, everything seems to be going well! The couple have just made a very important decision. The beautiful Laeticia is going to have a new child .. dependent! This is Aliosha, the son of Jalil Lespert, who will go to study in the French high school in Los Angeles. Jade and Joy, the adopted daughters of Laeticia and Johnny Hallyday, are registered there. The three children will therefore go to class together.

Until now, Aliosha lived with her mother Bérangère Allaux in Paris. So it’s a big change for the 13-year-old! His father, Jalil Lespert, is held up on a shoot in Hungary. This is to say the confidence that the two lovebirds have towards each other! Laeticia Hallyday takes her role of mother-in-law very seriously. She recently spoke in Paris Match on this subject: “It will be an important year for him without his mom, without his dad. But we will get there since love saves everything and can move mountains”.

She greeted Aliosha with open arms. Aware that she is not his mother and will not replace her, she gives him all the love possible so that the young man feels at home in this blended family. On the first day of school, Aliosha, Jade and Joy took the break in uniform, ready to start the New Year. Hope all goes well for the toddlers in this new life all together! The Objeko team wishes them a happy back to school!



