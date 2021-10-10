“With the heart and the peanuts”, the JL Bourg ends up suffocating Strasbourg

The dozens of storks on lampposts at the entrance to Bourg-en-Bresse, on the road to … Strasbourg, perhaps represented an omen of an evening with strong Alsatian flavors for the SIG. But it was not. Above all, Lassi Tuovi’s team had the unfortunate honor of being the first to discover the harshness of the receptions at Ékinox version Laurent Legname. A fight in the trenches, bodies that throw themselves on all the balls, a total investment in rebounds (41-28) and, above all, barbed wire erected in the fourth act, won 18-4 with only two baskets cashed. “Leaving Strasbourg just four points in the last quarter is simply extraordinary,” appreciated the new Burgundy coach.

For SIG, “a lot of hope” despite everything

Defending the iron, or how to present a pristine 3-0 record with a team still immensely far from its supposed best. 54 points conceded Wednesday in Limoges, 57 this Saturday, it is not necessary to look very far to understand the secret of the current leader of Betclic ELITE. “We could not find the solutions in attack so we locked everything we could”, noted Axel Julien. “We have shown since the start of the championship that our defense is already ready. It’s the best start we could have made, we are missing the way now. “



Matt Mitchell caught up in the Burgundy defense, symbolic image of the end of the evening at Ékinox

(photo: Jacques Cormarèche)



Especially since the game had to face a tough Strasbourg team, perhaps to be credited with its best performance at the start of the season. Surprised by Cholet last weekend (73-74), tallinn scorer at the buzzer earlier this week, the SIG was in the lead for a long time, with up to seven points ahead (40-47, 26th minute ), especially carried after the break by a John Roberson found (10 points at 4/11 and 4 assists). Before giving up in the money-time, thus rendering all his efforts in vain … “There is disappointment and nervousness, it starts to be repetitive”, sighed Yannis Morin. The history of Cholet may certainly be repeated, but the time is still far from being urgent on the Strasbourg side. “There is a lot of hope to be had for the future”, positively Lassi Tuovi, already the spirit entirely turned towards the displacement in Ostend Monday in BCL. “This group has an excellent state of mind, is hardworking, I believe in this team. Tony Crocker joined us today: as soon as we are complete, we will build. Tonight I can be proud of my players. You might also think that you deserve more but when you only score four points in the fourth quarter, that’s not the case. JL Bourg are an impressive team: they were surely a little stressed for their home debut but they freed themselves at the end of the match … “





“We won on desire and surpassing oneself”

This stifling money-time, stuck during an endless streak at 55-55, also bears the mark of a man: Hugo Benitez. “I don’t want to say too much about him, but I really like this kid,” smiled Laurent Legname. From the top of his 20 years, in the absence of CJ Harris (victim of a muscle injury), the young Catalan donned the boss costume and delivered a capital performance: 11 points at 4/7, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, always just defensively and with a new desire to seek his responsibilities. “It is he who brings the revolt”, underlined Axel Julien, himself too expensive (5 stray bullets) but author of the victory shoot 30 seconds from the final buzzer. “It’s good that he realizes that he is capable of doing it. “



Sulaimon, in the spirit of the evening: no success (5 points to 1/7) but a lot of commitment (7 rebounds)

(photo: Jacques Cormarèche)

Laurent Legname’s tactical adjustments will also have helped to make the difference, especially the Pierre Pelos – JaCorey Williams doublet in the racket at the end of the match. The confidence granted to the American interior, despite two catastrophic first exits and a start of a meeting in the right line of the previous ones, paid off. The former Trento has surely launched his season, a new piece in the Bressan puzzle. “There are still roles to be found but I retain the heart and the peanuts of my team”, concluded the former technician from Dijon, very demonstrative with the audience of Ekinox. “It was a tough game, high level in terms of defense and intensity. Tonight, we won on desire and surpassing ourselves. There are still a lot of ingredients to add but this is already a good base to build on. Right now, that’s enough to be 3-0.

