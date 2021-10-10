without playing, the Blues get closer to Qatar

Leader of Group D after six days, the France team is already well into the qualifying race for the 2022 World Cup. Undefeated with 3 wins and 3 draws, the Blues are ahead of Ukraine (2nd , 8 pts), Bosnia (3rd, 6 pts), Finland (4th, 5 pts) and Kazakhstan (5th, 3 pts) which brings up the rear. But while Didier Deschamps’ men are currently preparing for the Nations League final (Sunday, 8:45 p.m.) against Spain (to be followed live with commentary on our site), their respective opponents clashed this Saturday. And the results of these meetings bring France closer to Qatar.





Beaten at home at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki by Ukraine (1-2), this Saturday, Finland, which has a game late, can now not aim better than 14 points in this group, just like the ‘Ukraine (8 pts). For its part, Bosnia-Herzegovina, also counting one match less, won in Kazakhstan (2-0, doubled from Prevljak) and will be able to climb up to 15 points maximum. As a result, the Blues who have the advantage over Bosnia with the particular difference (1-0, 1-1) could, in case of victory, validate their ticket for Qatar from November 13 on the occasion of the reception of Kazakhstan at the Stade de France.

