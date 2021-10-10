Xavier des 12 Coups de midi confides before Le Quiz des Champions on France 2

After his umpteenth victory in The Battle of the Masters from 12 midday shots this summer on TF1, Xavier is back in a game, presented by Cyril Féraud, on France 2. Champions quiz , this Saturday, October 9 from 9 p.m., the great candidate confides in Télé-Loisirs.fr .

He is an essential face of 12 midday shots. Even if he left (of his own free will!) The TF1 show, Xavier appears at least once a year for annual tournaments refereed by Jean-Luc Reichmann. To date, he also holds the record number of victories in The Battle of the Masters. The one who now sits in last place in the ranking of the ten biggest winners of the game – with 76 participations, in 2013, and € 335,856 in winnings -, is illustrated in The Champions Quiz, the unprecedented bonus of Cyril Feraud broadcast this Saturday, October 9 on France 2. Before the broadcast of the program, Xavier confides in Télé-Loisirs.fr.

“I want to defend the honor of 12 Noon strokes “

Télé-Loisirs.fr: what motivated you to participate in this game?

Xavier: The associative side is still a very important point. Defending different associations is a nice gesture. I also find the concept of the show playful, fun and interesting. He seduced me a lot. I also want to defend the honor of 12 midday shots vis-à-vis other players seen in Slam, Questions for a champion (he laughs) …

Some may compare the show to Invincibles Club broadcast in June 2021 on France 2…





Yes, I know the principle of this show. Paul and Roman from 12 midday shots had participated. As well as Sandrine and Marie-Christine of Everyone wants to take their placee, also present this evening. I can understand that the parallel is drawn between the two shows. Afterwards, I’m not sure that the concept gets that close… In The Invincibles Club, there was a very people side, while in The Champions Quiz, it is the candidates who are valued. I don’t think these games are totally 100% dedicated to the same audience.

Were you offered to participate?

No, personally, I was not approached for the France 2 program.

Do you know your nine competitors from Champions quiz ?

No, I did not know them all … I had never met Arthur (from Slam, Editor’s note) or Sylvie. And that’s also what is interesting, meeting new people!

“I did not prepare“

Have you prepared for the show?

I do not know about the others but, for my part, I did not prepare myself! I go there a bit as a tourist (he’s laughing). I imagine most people haven’t revised because it’s still fun. We all go there to have fun and possibly earn money for an association.

The atmosphere on the plateau promises to be relaxed!

I can just tell you that despite the competition, there was a very good atmosphere between the different candidates. It remains a very good memory of the shoot.

And with Cyril Féraud?

He was very nice to all of us. I found him very warm.

Can we hope to see you again soon in a TV game?

I was seen not so long ago in Questions for a Super Champion, then this Saturday in The Champions Quiz… A priori, apart from future specials of the 12 midday shots, I shouldn’t be seen on TV in the months to come.