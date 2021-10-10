Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès dead? The widow of a famous singer claims to know where he is!

Alive, dead or hidden in a Southeast Asian country? No one really knows what happened to Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, the sole suspect in the murders of his wife and four children in Nantes in April 2011. Apart from Geneviève Delpech, author of the book The medium and the investigator in the face of major criminal cases (First ed.).

In this book, helped by the journalist from Figaro Ivan Rioufol, Geneviève Delpech explains that Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès would have stashed in a cemetery “partially abandoned“before slipping”under a gravestone“and commit suicide”with a gun“. The widow of Michel Delpech, however, did not manage to know the place of death of the fugitive.





If we can doubt the words of certain mediums, Geneviève Delpech has already hit the nail on the head in her career. In 1988, she “sees “ the place from which actress Pauline Lafont fell. His body was discovered three months later. “This winter, I saw the body of a missing hiker behind a rock in the Alps. Despite research, he was nowhere to be found. Recently, I received an email from his family informing me of the discovery of the body in the place I had seen. I have visions, flashes of events and I live the scene as if I were there. Ihave always had this gift. I share it but I never take any money. I help families in all humility without knowing the truth“, she had developed in the columns of The Dispatch.

Recently, Geneviève Delpech was approached in connection with the Jubillar affair. She says she sees a “dispute“between Delphine Aussaguel and Cédric Jubillar, her husband from whom she was separated, evoking “a trace that is lost in the night” while describing with precision the interior of their house in Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn).