your astrological forecast, sign by sign, from October 9 to 15

Love, work… this new week will be for some astrological signs rich in events. Find out your horoscope for October 9th to 15th.

Libras are still in the spotlight this week. And if, like Laure Manaudou, you win one more year on October 9, happy birthday! Here is with whom, as a sign of Libra, those with whom you will live the best or the worst … While you hesitate, Aries slices. Admit that it suits you. What complementarity! You destabilize the Taurus by changing their mind too often. You appreciate Gemini’s humor as much as he likes your sophistication. Cancer’s complaints annoy you, your comings and goings make you feel insecure. You share the taste for beauty, for art, with the Lion. What a lovely couple! You love to converse with Virgo, so fine in her analyzes. Who will decide first? You risk going around in circles with a Libra! You hate power struggles as much as the Scorpio seeks them out. You understand each other wonderfully with Sagittarius. It is even said that you bring each other good luck! Capricorn shuns social life while you worship them. The Aquarius who does nothing like everyone else appeals to you. But is it reassuring enough for you? You are too cerebral, too lucid for the taste of Pisces who prefers to escape into their dreams.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are entering an easier, more open period. Take the opportunity to offer your services, take the necessary steps and surprise your lover. By improvising a getaway, for example?

Taurus (April 21-May 21)

Where did your niac go? You seem discouraged. Have you been given a very complicated assignment? Unless a big family conflict disturbs the harmony of your sentimental relationship.

Gemini (May 22-June 21)

Bet on communication and your interpersonal skills to get appointments and share your ideas. Love? Written, spoken … It’s rolling!





Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Do you want to rebel? Especially not ! You have to deal with those around you and suggest your ideas without imposing them. If, in love, the period is delicate, do not add more.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Do you know that some planets speak of communication, harmony and celebration? So, forget the ones that annoy you and fill up on discussions, cheerfulness with your other half, your friends, your colleagues.

Virgo (August 24-September 22)

Not moving fast enough? Don’t be demotivated, November will be more concrete. Love goes its own way, unless your relationship is complicated. In this case, be careful not to lose your illusions.

Libra (September 23-October 23)

Jupiter and Venus adore you. Results ? A power of seduction at the top. So, the solos, we listen to his emotions, not his reason, okay? And we seize the professional opportunities that will arise.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Between the unforeseen events of Uranus and the slowness of Saturn, you sometimes want to give up. Courage, an improvement is coming. Until then, do not try to innovate in the office and force on the attentions towards your spouse.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A professional puzzle? You will quickly find a solution. Together, your desires are united and the dialogue more tender than ever. Alone ? Love may well take you by surprise.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20)

You have to rehash to convince. But aren’t you nervous? A certain aggressiveness interferes with your exchanges. On the side of the heart, it is possible that a material concern could harm your relationship.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18)

Efficiency, endurance, success… Here we go! Yes, heaven helps you make a project a reality. A problem with your lover? It’s up to you to make things better.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Delays ? Concentrate and give a good boost. Thus, you will feel lighter and so proud of yourself! As for the heart, don’t expect anything more for the moment.