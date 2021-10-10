Zazie was close to death during a “big operation”: “It was warm …”

She sings of life, she dances of life. The fears vis-à-vis the passage of time, it’s very simple, Zazie them send waltz. And for good reason. Very young, the singer and coach of the show The Voice: All Stars had an extraordinary experience that helped her put things into perspective. Victim of a lymphatic malformation when she was a child, she actually left her body, in perfect awareness, for the shadow of a moment – as she told Thomas Sotto on France Inter, in the show Off road, Sunday October 3, 2021.

I experienced this kind of dilation of myself or saw myself above for a few seconds

Today, Zazie no longer suffers from this disease which ruined part of her youth. And this thanks to a heavy passage on the billiard table. “I was lucky, when I was 10, 11, to live a special experience. A big operation, remembers the 57-year-old artist. I experienced this kind of dilation of myself where I saw myself above for a few seconds. Qwhen i came back after a little coma, I spoke about it and they all hallucinated, because I had the name of my disease, all that etc. I had experienced the operation but elsewhere. “





It was warm, it wasn’t really a big deal …

She touched death up close and will never be afraid of it again. “It was warm, it wasn’t really a big deal, explains Zazie with great serenity. I think what is painful in death is more for the people who stay, it is not necessarily for the person who leaves.“ Of course, the fact of not fearing for his life does not exempt him from all fears. Especially since she is the mother of a 19-year-old teenager, Lola, the fruit of her love affair with Fabien Cahen. Recently, again, the singer confessed to having been traumatized on the evening of the attacks of November 13 after having passed in front of a terrace attacked by scooter. ” My daughter took a long time to get over it, too “, she specified.

