Zoe Adjani: why she will never change her last name

In 2015, Zoé Adjani took her first steps as an actress in the film Cherry. Niece of Isabelle Adjani, the young woman revealed in an interview with Paris Match why she had refused to take a nickname.

If Zoé Adjani is not yet known to the general public, moviegoers know her aunt, Isabelle Adjani very well. While his name is famous, it is in the columns of Paris Match as the 22-year-old actress said: “With the name I bear, I have not ceased, since my childhood, to be questioned and, inevitably, to ask myself.“In 2015, it was at the age of 15 that the pretty brunette took her first steps in the cinema in the film Cherry. While he had been advised to take a nickname, the one who lost her father, Eric Hakim Adjani in 2010, explained: “I take pride in my work and would love to receive praise, even if it starts, for reasons other than this name. I have often been advised to change it. You realize ? Cross out my father’s name while I’m doing all this for him!“

In April 2015, it was in an interview with Paris Match that the young actress had mentioned her last name. “Since I was very young, people have come to see me in the playground to tell me: ‘Is it true that Isabelle Adjani is your aunt? You are a child of the ball! You are boosted! You want to be an actress because it’s easy! ‘ So I was always aware of what she represented. But that didn’t make me want to discover his films any more. I live on the Côte d’Azur, and Isabelle is very busy. Like everyone with his family, we see each other once a year, for the Christmas holidays“, she revealed. Finally, Zoe Adjani added:”Contrary to what my name might suggest, I got to know cinema from the technicians’ side because my father-in-law is a steadicam operator and he took us to the sets with him. So, I don’t know glitter, red carpets, or image stories. My parents tended to show me the negative aspects of the job …“

Focus on Zoé Adjani’s career

At 22, the niece ofIsabelle Adjani starred in three films. In Cherry, she lent her features to a rebellious 14-year-old girl, forced to live in Ukraine with a father she did not know. In Honey cigar, currently in the cinema, the pretty brunette interprets Selma, a 17-year-old teenager who lives in a Berber and secular family, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, in 1993 and who decides to discover the power and the dangers of his own desire. In addition, Zoé Adjani played in the film Bula, which tells the story of a teenager who investigates his father’s disappearance in Brazil.

