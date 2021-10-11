10 Great PS2 Games You May Have Forgotten

After having unearthed many games from the first Sony console, we now invite you to discover ten little-known, yet excellent games from the PlayStation 2.

187 Ride Or Die

We start this list with the amazing 187 Ride or Die. Released discreetly, the title edited by Ubisoft takes back to the letter or almost the basics of the Twisted Metal saga of PlayStation. Indeed, the game which bears its name aptly puts gangsters in magnificent cars to participate in underground races … except that here, to reach the first place of the podium, all shots are allowed and shotguns and rocket launchers are obviously part of the game. Note that in addition to the Race mode, 187 Ride Or Die also has clashes in arenas.

AirBlade

You may remember the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater saga, but do you remember AirBlade? The production of Criterion Software (the creators of the popular Burnout franchise) takes everything that made the success of the professional skateboarder series that we no longer present, with one exception. This time around, it’s not a skateboard you have under your feet, but a hoverboard. The title indeed offers you to cross a futuristic city and to make magnificent figures with this flying board to explode the scores and live a long scripted adventure.

Cold winter

The PlayStation 2 has hosted a number of iconic FPS, starting with Medal of Honor, Call of Duty and of course Killzone. These titles have unfortunately overshadowed other games of the same genre like Black or even more unknown, Cold Winter. In Cold Winter, you play as an MI6 secret agent who has unfortunately been captured by his own agency and left for dead in a Chinese prison. An adventure full of twists and turns that was written by Warren Ellis, the screenwriter behind many DC Comics stories and especially the screenplay of the very first Dead Space.

Dog’s Life

If you love the Grand Theft Auto saga, but are tired of the violence, Dog’s Life is the place to be. The title with the innovative concept offers you to take control of a dog (yes, you read that correctly), and more precisely of an American Foxhound named Jake. In search of freedom, Jake decides to leave his garden to venture into the city to meet many characters and other animals, including his sweetheart. Unfortunately, the latter was captured by the pound. In this video game production unlike any other, you have to think like a dog and use your flair to find leads, solve small puzzles and why not, put your paw on hostile individuals.

Phantom Brave

Many J-RPGs have seen the light of day on Sony’s second home console and even if some have marked the history of video games thanks to successful convoluted scenarios or innovative mechanics, others, however equally excellent, are remained in the shadows. This is particularly the case with Phantom Brave, a tactical role-playing game in which the player must build up an army of specters to defeat the evil that is ravaging the world. In addition to its controlled combat system, the title of Nippon Ichi Software is attractive in more than one way thanks to its general tone effectively mixing light humor, colorful atmosphere and dark and tragic subjects. As you can see, if you still have a PlayStation 2 on hand, it’s time to discover this little-known pearl.





Freedom fighters

If today IO Interactive is mainly concerned with its fetish Hitman saga and its future project telling the adventures of Agent 007, in the past, the Danish studio was working on many very different creations. We obviously think of the two parts Kane & Lynch which ventured on the seventh generation of consoles, the unexpected Mini Ninjas and of course Freedom Fighters. Released in 2003, the TPS has the good idea to put the player at the head of a squad of 12 fighters who have only one desire, to take over various strategic districts of New York currently under the influence of the army. Soviet. The other great strength of this production was its split-screen multiplayer mode which allowed two players to recruit ten soldiers to participate in gigantic battles.

Gun

You all know Rockstar’s Red Dead franchise including Red Dead Revolver and Red Dead Remption first and second of the name? But do you know Gun? The action game developed by Neversoft and published by Activision was released in November 2005 and, like the Rockstar saga, it allows players to take control of a bad-tempered cowboy to rob off-goers. the law and go hunting for wild animals. Indeed, in this adventure set in 1880, you are in the boots of Colton White, a cow breeder who has only one thing in mind: avenge his adoptive father who was shot before his eyes.

The Mark of Kri

Don’t be fooled by its appearance … Despite its colorful environments and its artistic direction borrowing heavily from the cartoon world, The Mark of Kri is a violent and bloody title not to be put in everyone’s hands. In this beat’em all released in 2002 and edited by Sony, you play as Rau, a young warrior who, with the help of his raven friend Kuzo and his sharp ax, must fend off the minions of darkness. They try as best they can to get their hands on the seal of Kri, an evil spell that has the power to release terrible forces of evil. Good news: The Mark of Kri is one of the few PlayStation 2 games to be on sale on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 stores, so enjoy!

Mercenaries

Before wandering off on PlayStation 3 with the sequel L’Enfer des Favelas, the Mercenaries saga offered an excellent first episode in 2005. In this military Grand Theft Auto in third person view, you play as a mercenary whose mission is to end a conflict between North Korea and South Korea. For that, your hero obviously has the right to a complete arsenal, starting with explosives which make it possible to reduce buildings to crumbs and destroy bridges, since here everything is destructible. Many motor vehicles are also present, including jeeps and tanks.

Gregory Horror Show

We end this list with the wacky Gregory Horror Show. This adaptation of the animated series of the same name is inspired by the greatest, starting with the Resident Evil saga … Despite its childish design and funny cubic shapes, Gregory Horror Show is indeed a horror game. We therefore find everything that makes the salt of the first games of the popular saga of Capcom, starting with its diving plans, its bad encounters that occur around a bend in a corridor, its limited inventory and its multiple puzzles to solve. The goal? Help Death himself collect lost souls and, in return, escape alive from the strange hotel of the rat Gregory in which you are locked.