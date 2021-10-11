11 countries, including France, sign joint declaration to “push UK to respect Brexit deal”

In the still disputed fishing areas, London and Jersey have granted just over 200 definitive licenses, while Paris is still asking for 244.

Eleven countries, including France, signed a joint statement on Monday (October 11th) criticizing UK decisions on post-Brexit fishing licenses. “UK response to fishing license applications is incomplete and inappropriate”, regretted the French Ministry of the Sea in a press release, following a Council of European Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries in Luxembourg. In addition to France, Germany, Belgium, Cyprus, Spain, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden have signed this declaration, according to this press release.

Following the AgriFishing Council, we signed a joint declaration with 10 European countries to push the UK to respect the Brexit deal. Fishermen should not be the face of #Brexit : we stand up to defend them. #IWantMyLicensesBack pic.twitter.com/8PX8P90cbu

– Annick Girardin (@AnnickGirardin) October 11, 2021

The post-Brexit agreement, concluded in extremis at the end of 2020 between London and Brussels, provides that European fishermen can continue to work in certain British waters on condition of obtaining a license, granted if they can prove that they fished there before. But the French and the British argue over the nature and extent of the supporting documents to be provided. In the still disputed fishing areas, London and Jersey have thus granted a total of just over 200 definitive licenses, while Paris is still asking for 244.

“This joint declaration marks an important step because only a collective response will allow the European Union to calmly consider the continuation of the negotiations with our British partner”, underlined Annick Girardin, Minister of the Sea, explaining that the objective is to “push the UK to respect the Brexit deal”. She also argued that “the European and French responses to the British proposals” will be made public “during the second half of October” and “will possibly include retaliatory measures”.