2022 World Cup Qualifications – After nine victories, Neymar’s Brazil stopped by Colombia (0-0)

Brazil will not make the pass of ten. This Sunday, after nine victories in as many games played, the Seleçao conceded the point of a draw in Colombia (0-0), during the eleventh day of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. At the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez de Barranquilla, the two selections had opportunities to make the difference, but without coming to an end. In the standings, in this AmSud zone, Brazil, with one game less, obviously remains in the lead, with nine lengths ahead of its runner-up, Argentina. For its part, Colombia, still fifth and provisionally play-off, is only one unit from third and fourth places, directly qualifying for the World Cup.

Neymar, who has only scored once (5th), also missed fifteen passes against Colombia; his most important total in a World Cup qualifying game. A very significant number, insofar as the Parisian, like all of his partners on the front of the attack, were therefore unable to deceive David Ospina. The Colombian goalkeeper could even certainly be elected man of the match, so much he disgusted his opponents for one night. Apart from Neymar, Lucas Paqueta also stumbled on him at the very start of the meeting (13th). A start to the match dominated by a Brazilian collective, rather well oiled, and which also monopolized the ball (64% of possession).

Qualif. World Cup – Amsud Neymar: “I think it will be my last World Cup” 12 HOURS AGO



The entry of Raphinha has done good in Brazil

But, paradoxically, Tite’s men then slowed down and frustration was felt, especially in the first 30 minutes of the second act. A period during which the faults were numerous, while Neymar also had to be called to order by the referee of this meeting. Finally, the Brazilians gradually took control of the game. A boost of energy that followed the entry of Raphinha (61st). The resident of Leeds was very comfortable, even forcing Ospina to a horizontal (77th), before ideally serving Antony, who also came up against the former Niçois, author of a magnificent reflex stop ( 84th).

If the Seleçao did not win this time, they got out of a potential trap. Because, opposite, the Colombians, who mainly proceeded against, had some arguments. One of them is certainly Juan Quintero, entry offensive (2nd), before then forcing Alisson to perform his very first parade of the meeting (68th). Just before, Mateus Uribe had found the gloves of the Liverpool goalkeeper (64th), just like Duvan Zapata (87th).

The exploit therefore did not happen for the proteges of Reinaldo Rueda, who could nevertheless have jumped in the standings and found themselves third. An ideal position for the quarter-finalists of the 2014 edition to compete in the seventh World Cup in their history. Los Cafeteros will have the opportunity to continue their progress, this Thursday (11 p.m.), against Ecuador, while Brazil will be able to try to resume their march forward, against Uruguay, Friday (2:30).

Qualif. World Cup – Amsud Distressing awkwardness, fleeting inspiration: this is only the shadow of Neymar Yesterday At 9:31 PM