2022 World Qualifier – Germany qualified for the 2022 World Cup thanks to their victory in North Macedonia (0-4)

Germany will play the twentieth World Cup in its history, in Qatar, in 2022. Hooked by Macedonia in the first period, at the Tose Proeski Arena in Skopje, the Mannschaft made the difference after the break, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz (50th) and Jamal Musiala, as well as a double from Timo Werner (70th, 73rd), to sign a large success (0-4).

Taking advantage of Armenia’s setback in Romania (1-0), Hansi Flick’s players are already guaranteed to finish at the top of Group J, two days from the end of qualifying. Macedonia, third in the group, remains in the race to grab a place in the jump-off.

Beaten by Macedonia in the first leg (1-2), Manuel Neuer’s teammates could have feared a similar scenario on Monday evening. Last March, the Macedonians put up a rigorous defensive block against the Germans before punishing them with very rapid offensive transitions. The physiognomy did not look very different in the first half, in Skopje. But the locals, despite some opportunities, this time did not find the loophole.





Fifth success for Flick

On the contrary, Germany has gradually tightened its grip, until it completely suffocates its opponent. In physical difficulty, on a very damaged lawn, the Macedonians, for once badly placed, let Thomas Müller go deep. The Bayern striker then shifted Kai Havertz, who concluded the action in the empty goal (0-1, 50 ‘).

Author of a very good performance, Müller then, with a superb deviation, launched Timo Werner for the goal of the break (0-2, 70th). Heavily criticized lately, the Chelsea striker has definitely knocked out Macedonia in the wake, signing a double with a beautiful rolled shot from the right foot (0-3, 73rd). This offensive festival was concluded by the young Bavarian striker Jamal Musiala, freshly entered and author of his very first goal with the Mannschaft (0-4, 84th).

This new success, the fifth in as many games since the appointment of Hansi Flick, allows Germany to start again after the early elimination in the round of 16 of the Euro, this summer, against the England (0-2). The Mannschaft now has more than a year to prepare for the World Cup, with the prospect of regaining its title acquired in 2014, in Brazil.

