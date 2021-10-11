40 € off the queen of wireless mice

Amazon is offering the Logitech MX Master mouse for just € 49 instead of its usual price of € 89. This is a very good deal considering the quality of this wireless mouse and the possibilities it offers.

Logitech specializes in PC accessories and peripherals, so it’s normal that they have some expertise in the field. This is put to full use with the Logitech MX Master wireless mouse. Rather imposing in appearance, it measures 12.6 cm long, 8.6 cm wide and 4.8 cm high.

Enjoy the Logitech MX Master mouse at 49 € on Amazon

If the general design of the mouse is in slightly grainy matt plastic, the space and ergonomics of the space reserved for the thumb are emphasized. It is covered with a separate coating, which does not dirty, and above all we note the presence of a wheel for vertical scrolling, in addition to two navigation buttons. Also, if you squeeze the bottom of the grip, the mouse will trigger an alt + tab on the screen.

The autonomy of this mouse is excellent since it can be used for 40 days in a row. On top of that, just plug it in for 4 minutes to get an additional day’s charge. And allow about 3 hours to fully charge it using the supplied USB cable.

Bluetooth and multipoint connection for the Logitech MX Master

The Logitech MX Master has the particularity of being able to be connected to three devices simultaneously. To do this, it uses both its USB dongle, to be plugged into the main computer. And Bluetooth to be connected to the other two PCs. To switch from one to the other, all you have to do is press a profile button located under the mouse.





Office mouse requires, the MX Master favors comfort over speed, unlike gaming mice. Thus, the dpi does not exceed 1600 and the latency 0.7 ms thanks to the Laser Darkfield sensor. But regardless, it’s more than enough for everyday use and even for gaming as long as you don’t plan on going to esports competitions.

Finally, don’t forget to download the MX Master software from Logitech so that you can configure the mouse according to your needs. You can modify the dpi but also the shortcuts of each button. For only 49 € instead of 89 €, this is a great deal.

