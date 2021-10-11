5 people indicted

Five people were indicted for “drug trafficking and criminal association” after the anti-narcotics crackdown carried out at the end of last week near Rouen.

Friday morning, 19 people were taken into police custody as part of an investigation for drug trafficking and criminal association led by an investigating judge from Bobigny. Four were arrested in Seine-Saint-Denis and 15 in Seine-Maritime, including Mélanie Boulanger, the mayor of Canteleu, and one of his deputies.





A million euros in assets and 375,000 euros in cash had been seized during an anti-narcotics crackdown, as well as 15 kg of heroin, 25 kg of cutting products and firearms.

Of the 19 police custody, 8 were lifted this weekend, including that of the mayor of Canteleu “without this decision of the judge foreshadowing consequences concerning it”, explains the Bobigny prosecutor’s office. The procedure continues since 4 people still have to be presented to the examining magistrate on Monday.