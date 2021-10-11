9 tips for a successful stay at Disneyland Paris, according to experts

Disneyland Paris is a very popular destination – the most visited paid tourist attraction in Europe – but it does not necessarily have the best reputation: too crowded, too expensive, with poor quality food …. Beyond that pictures, it is however possible to make your visit more pleasant by following a few principles. To help you in your organization, Business Insider France interviewed two regulars of Disney parks, who know all the inner workings and every nook and cranny.

Chloé visits Disneyland Paris about thirty times a year, and has done so for the past ten years. She runs the @dreamwithchloe Instagram page, which has over 6,000 followers. Maureen, for her part, created the HelloDisneyland site in 2014 and visits the parks at least once a month. She also maintains a dedicated Disney Instagram account and YouTube channel.

Read also – 12 destinations where to go with your family for the All Saints’ Day holidays

Here are the 9 tips to know for a successful day at Disneyland Paris:

1. Start your day at Walt Disney Studios Park

Damien Choppin / Business Insider France

The second Disneyland Paris park, inaugurated in 2002, has long suffered from a lack of awareness. This is not really the case any more since several new very popular attractions were inaugurated there. They show long waiting times all day. This is why Chloé advises to go there as soon as it opens in the morning: “You always have to start with Crush’s Coaster [la montagne russe sur le thème de “Nemo”], because there is always between 45 and 80 minutes of waiting ”.

The park gates actually open before the official opening time, so it is possible to enter early and wait for the attraction to open in front of it. A line of visitors often forms in front of the entrance to Crush’s Coaster, but it moves fairly quickly once the attraction opens.

Once you’ve enjoyed Crush’s Coaster, you can continue with the other attractions in the Worlds of Pixar area, including the very popular Toy Story rides, or even Ratatouille, before the crowds arrive.

Chloe also advises to take advantage of the Walt Disney Studios in the morning because the park closes earlier in the evening. “Then you can come back to Disneyland to eat because there is more choice, more places to eat and therefore less waiting,” she adds.

With the Disneyland Paris smartphone app, you can see the different waiting times for attractions in real time.

2. Eat out of the way to avoid the crowds

“I advise people to try and break out of the classic rhythm of the day at Disney,” says Maureen. The main trick: eat before noon or after 2 p.m. This not only allows you to avoid the crowds in the restaurants, but also to enjoy the attractions and characters between noon and two, when most visitors are eating.

Likewise, Maureen suggests doing your shopping in the early afternoon or morning to avoid the rush to shops when parks close.

3. Remember to book if you want to sit at a restaurant

Damien Choppin / Business Insider France

Restaurants with table service and all-you-can-eat buffets are popular addresses among visitors. Reserving a table is not necessarily the first thing you think of when visiting an amusement park, but it is possible and even encouraged at Disneyland Paris. “You absolutely have to book on the app or on the site,” says Chloé, who specifies that reservations open 60 days in advance.

4. Compare the offers of different restaurants to eat to your liking

The two parks of Disneyland Paris have many restaurants and there is something for all budgets. “Catering is a big topic,” notes Maureen. “We tend to think that there are only burgers but it’s not just that.”

While there are quite a number of fast food restaurants, not all of them offer sandwiches. For example, the Hakuna Matata restaurant in Adventureland offers an original menu, which Chloé recommends. In particular, you will find a kebab meat pancake or meatballs with rice, for the same prices as in the more traditional fast food restaurants in the park.

Maureen advises Cowboy Cookout in Frontierland, which offers a Tex-Mex menu (ribs, chicken, etc.) that “lightens the caloric note” compared to burgers, she believes.

Another option: the Bella Notte pizzeria, on the theme of “Beauty and the Tramp”, which offers, in addition to pizzas, the traditional dish of spaghetti with dumplings that the characters of the film eat in the most famous scene.

Whether for lunch, dinner or afternoon tea, the restaurant and snack menus are all available on the Disneyland Paris website and app, with prices. It is therefore useful to do some scouting before your visit.

5. Be on the lookout for characters

Damien Choppin / Business Insider France

The traditional parade is no longer parading at the moment due to the sanitary restrictions linked to the Covid, and almost no show is currently being held (the show “The Lion King and the Rhythms of the Earth” will however be scheduled again from October 23 ).

To meet characters, you will have to turn to the “selfie spots”, places where you can take a photo while staying away from the characters. Unfortunately, it is no longer really possible to meet characters walking freely in the park. The Covid is one of the reasons, but not only. “Crowd management has become complicated in recent years,” says Maureen. “Everyone wants their photo with the characters to post on social media.”





You more easily meet the characters in the morning or early afternoon. “You hardly find any characters after 4 pm,” says Chloe.

If there is no parade, the park teams still circulate some floats during the day, but without communicating the times, to avoid crowds. They parade on the usual parade route in Disneyland Park, between Town Square at the entrance to the park and the It’s a small world attraction. If you pass by and hear music blasting at full volume through the speakers, look around, that means a tank is about to arrive, or has just passed.

6. Take advantage of the end of the day to chain the attractions

Damien Choppin / Business Insider France

“At the end of the day, families with children will come back to the hotel,” explains Maureen. There are fewer and fewer visitors to the parks as we get closer to closure. The end of the day is therefore a period to choose from for a series of attractions.

“The attractions close when the park closes,” adds Chloe. It is therefore possible to enjoy it until the last minute. Especially since the scenery changes at the end of the day. “Make Big Thunder Mountain [le train de la mine] at sunset, it’s a great experience, ”says Chloé.

And if you want to save time for shopping at the end of the day, don’t panic: the shops on Main Street remain open after the park’s closing time.

7. Take the time to explore the lesser known corners of the park

Damien Choppin / Business Insider France

If you only spend one day at Disneyland Paris, you may be tempted to go from attraction to attraction without taking the time to breathe. But immersion in the scenery is just as much a part of the Disney experience. Each has its favorite corners.

“Main Street Station, to catch the train, it’s a great experience,” says Maureen. “From this station, you have access to a terrace which will give a view of all Main Street, up high. It’s a great place to take pictures. ”

Before adding that the part of Adventureland around the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is also a must. “All this super lush greenery, the skull-shaped rock, Captain Hook’s boat, it’s super fun to walk around, whether it’s after dark when it’s a bit mystical, or during the day with the sun. ”

For Chloe, there is the log fort at the entrance to Frontierland, “with its scenery and the view from above” on the lake and the mountain from the mine train. “At the end of Frontierland, you also have a children’s play area with slides for the little ones to let off steam”.

In general, the Disneyland park has several small attractions to be done on foot with pretty decorations, which should be known: the enchanted passage of Aladdin, at the entrance of Adventureland, is one of them. You can also discover the covered arcades which are on either side of Main Street and which help to avoid the rain as well as the crowds.

8. Study the calendar to avoid busy days.

Damien Choppin / Business Insider France

While Disneyland Paris is open every day of the year, attendance varies greatly depending on the period and the day of the week. “The quietest days are Tuesday and Thursday,” according to Chloe. “Mondays and Fridays are a bit more crowded because people come to stay for the weekend.”

Obviously, weekends and school holidays are busier periods. Conversely, “September and the months of January and February are slack periods” says Maureen. “But we also know that it is synonymous with a degraded experience, with restaurants and attractions closed.” Indeed, Disneyland Paris is taking advantage of the off-peak season to renovate its facilities.

The periods to avoid are the All Saints holidays, in the middle of the Halloween season, and the Christmas holidays, explains Chloé.

“Over the summer period, the big rush begins with the school holidays and will go until August 15,” says Maureen for her part. “After August 15th, it falls back a little bit.”

We must not forget that Disneyland Paris is visited by many foreign tourists, who do not have the same school holidays as the French. “You have to look at foreigners’ vacation calendars,” suggests Chloe. “The Spaniards go back to school later than us in September, in particular.”

9. Compare the offers before booking your hotel night

Damien Choppin / Business Insider France

If you want to visit Disneyland Paris for several days, accommodation on site is often a significant cost. To hope to reduce the bill, you can try to book well in advance. “To pay your Disney hotel less, it is better to book early. The prices keep going up, ”says Maureen.

Depending on your situation, you can also compare the offers. Thus, if you have children, at certain periods the stay can be offered for children under 7 or 12 years old.

If you are traveling between adults or if you benefit from cheaper tickets, thanks to a works council in particular, it may be advantageous to book your hotel separately. “Sometimes it’s better to take a ‘dry’ night on platforms like Booking or Expedia,” explains Chloé.

A cheaper option, but with a few fewer advantages, is to book at a partner hotel: these establishments outside the destination are connected to the parks by a free shuttle.

On the other hand, going through a reseller is not necessarily interesting, says Maureen: “They sometimes do not have the same flexibility and the same cancellation conditions. We realize that Disneyland has locked all of its offers. We don’t really find private sales or promotions anymore. This is quite recent. ”

Also read – 11 old photos from the day the first Disneyland opened in 1955