A call for the “collective resignation of Catholic bishops” after the Sauvé report

Three personalities, including the co-founder of the association of victims La Parole libérée, François Devaux, launched an appeal on Monday October 11 to “Collective resignation” bishops, after the conclusions of the Sauvé commission on child crime in the Catholic Churche.

This call entitled “Faced with bankruptcy, the resignation of the bishops is the only honorable outcome” is also launched by theologian Anne Soupa and the editorial director of Christian witness Christine Pedotti.

It comes six days after the publication of the work of the independent commission on sexual abuse in the Church (Ciase), which estimated at 216,000 the number of people victims of a priest or a religious in France for years 1950. The number of victims is estimated at 330,000 if we add lay aggressors in connection with the institutions of the Church.

“True bankruptcy”

“Much more than failures, the Ciase report highlights a real bankruptcy”, say Christine Pedotti, Anne Soupa and François Devaux. According to them, “Any organization, association, company would draw the necessary consequences: get rid of its leaders”.

“We ask, as a sign of hope and renewal, the collective resignation of all the bishops in office”, they say. France has just under 120 bishops.

According to them, the resignation “Is the only gesture commensurate with the disaster and the loss of confidence in which we are. It is a first concrete, costly act of repentance towards the victims. It is the only attitude which can allow the restoration of the Church house ”.

“In addition, it is the only way to make possible the compensation of victims because the bankruptcy of the institution is also material. The faithful do not want to contribute for faults they did not commit. But in a restored Church in which everyone will be represented, this new solidarity and fraternity will make it possible to find the necessary financial resources ”, they detail.

Precedents

All three argue that the resignation of bishops is already occurred after similar events :





“In the Catholic Church, precedents exist: the bishops of Chile have handed in their collective resignation to Pope Francis after a gigantic case of child criminality has been exposed. In Germany, Cardinal Marx, Archbishop of Munich, also presented his resignation to the Pope in the name of the responsibility he considered to bear with regard to sexual abuse, although he himself had not failed. “

And to continue: “Undoubtedly, all the French bishops have not covered up crimes, but the very structure of the Catholic hierarchy presupposes continuity and solidarity between each bishop and his predecessor. As such, if all are not guilty, all are responsible. “

Finally, they suggest to Pope Francis to name as “Legate” (official representative of the Pope) Véronique Margron, president of Corref (religious institutes and congregations), while waiting to work on “The Church after”.

In 2020, the theologian Anne Soupa had applied to the archbishopric of Lyon to succeed Philippe Barbarin, in order to question the place of women in the governance of the Church. The liberated Word, the origin of business Preynat and Barbarin, is now dissolved.

