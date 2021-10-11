A computer incident affects 7,000 files on the CAF site

During the night from Sunday to Monday, beneficiaries of the Family Allowance Funds had brief access to the files of other beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries of the Family Allowance Funds had brief access to the files of other benefit recipients overnight from Sunday to Monday, due to a computer incident that affected the caf.fr site, announced Monday the Cnaf, which specifies that 7.000 files are concerned.

Read alsoHow the CAF supported the economic model of nurseries

All the CAFs in France have set up on Saturday “a new identification service allowing in particular to connect with his social security number to the CAF services, instead of the traditional beneficiary number“, Indicates the National Fund for family allowances (Cnaf) in a press release. “A computer incident on the caf.fr site on Sunday October 10 from 9:00 p.m. led to certain beneficiary files being able to be viewed by other beneficiaries“, She continues, specifying that 7,000 files were thus concerned for a few hours by this breach of confidentiality.

The director general of the Cnaf, Vincent Mazauric, told AFP that this “data integrity violation“Was”not due to a computer attack“And that it did not signal a”computer system vulnerability“. Beneficiaries were thus able to come across accounts that did not belong to them and consult the telephone numbers or addresses of other beneficiaries.





“For security reasons, access to the caf.fr site was closed on Monday around 8:00 a.m. In order to prevent any possible malicious act, all the procedures carried out during these few hours on these accounts have been canceled.», Specifies the Cnaf, which adds that the Cnil will be informed, as well as each beneficiary concerned individually. “People who changed their password before Sunday October 10 at 9:00 p.m. are not affected by this incident.», Specifies the Cnaf.

Read alsoThe health crisis is accelerating the digitization of CAFs

She indicates that the cause of the incident was “identified“And that its repair is in progress”in order to allow the reopening of the service as soon as possible and with all the guarantees of data protection“. The Caf.fr site, which concerns 13.5 million beneficiaries, or 32.7 million people covered, records nearly one billion connections per year.

SEE ALSO – Juvenile delinquents: should their allowances be abolished? (02/10/2021)