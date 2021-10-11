a crazy bonus of 130 € is offered until Monday evening

Online banking has an excellent welcome bonus: 130 euros. If you open an account, be aware that there are no constraints associated with it. And it’s free.

Boursorama Banque’s Pink Week-end will soon be over. The famous online bank offers until Monday evening a generous premium of 130 euros. It will be paid to you for the first time you open an Ultim account. The latter is without condition of income and it is without commitment. You will need to enter the code PW130 when filling out the form.

For four days, online banking significantly increased its welcome bonus. While it is 80 euros in normal times, it climbed to 130 euros over this period. The premium is broken down into two installments: a first of 50 euros is paid when the account is activated. A second of 80 euros is paid when ordering the credit card.

To take advantage of the maximum premium, you must opt ​​for the Ultim card. It is the one which also represents a majority of accounts at Boursorama Banque. The Welcome card (which is known to be more limited: lower ceilings and no overdraft) offers a total premium of 80 euros. As for the young Kador and paid Metal formulas, they do not allow you to receive a welcome bonus.





Boursorama Banque continues its crazy growth

With this offer, Boursorama Banque is once again securing a very good publicity stunt among the French public. Yet she doesn’t need it. Its basic offer is very convincing and attracts millions of customers (3 million in total). The Ultim card is free and is equivalent to a Visa Premier. The account is also free of charge. For basic use, you are therefore guaranteed to pay no fees.

If the registration procedure is very fast and quite similar to that of a neo-bank, you then have access to a wide range of banking products. In addition to the account and the bank card, you can take advantage of savings accounts, stock market accounts, loans and various insurances at Boursorama Banque. The cheapest bank since 2008 will be able to be competitive on all these products.

The Pink Week-end does not require you to make the Boursorama Banque account your main account. He also does not ask you to domicile funds or income with him. This gives you plenty of time to test the service and convince yourself of its quality. You are then free to make your choice.

