    a daring wink from Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid?

    Kylian Mbappé, since last night, has been at the center of all discussions. The striker of the France team gave the victory to the Blues in the final of the League of Nations, with a goal that was controversial. If the rule clearly gives reason to the referee’s decision to validate the goal, this has not stopped Spain from screaming scandal since yesterday.

    But Kylian Mbappé’s subliminal messages will perhaps give them back a smile, especially on the side of Madrid. Indeed, an image shared by Kylian Mbappé is starting to become more and more viral. The striker has indeed published in his story a publication of the France team seeing him express his joy with in the background … a Real Madrid flag!

    An image obviously interpreted by many on social networks as a discreet but daring nod to the Merengue club, which awaits it with open arms for next season. Another fun fact, PSG has also published this photo of Kylian Mbappé, while taking care to modify it to prevent the Madrid colors from appearing …


