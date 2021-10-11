a former Spanish referee validates Mbappé’s goal and invites “the players to know the rules”

Iturralde González, former Spanish referee turned consultant for AS and Cadena Ser, believes that Kylian Mbappé’s goal is valid. For him, the gesture of Eric Garcia puts the French striker back into play.

In the middle of an angry football Spain, a dissonant voice validates the decision of the referees to grant the goal to Kylian Mbappé, Sunday during the final of the League of Nations between France and Spain (2-1) . Iturralde González, a former Spanish referee who became a consultant for AS and Cadena Ser, sided with his former corporation. For him, the tackle of Eric Garcia – who touches the ball – puts the French striker into play.

“If he touches the ball, it’s goal”

“He’s in an offside position of course, he explains. But Eric Garcia has to try to clear and I don’t see that attempt. In slow motion, he throws himself to the ground to clear him and if he hits the ball, it’s a goal. If he goes to the ground and touches it, he puts Mbappé back in play. On slow motion, we did not see that Eric touched the ball but he shoots to clear. Touch it, it’s a goal. “

“If he goes to the ground and touches him, he rehabilitates Mbappé, he continues. He touches him. So that there is no controversy, Mbappé does not interfere with him in the release, he conditions him. As Mbappé does not dispute the ball, he conditions … The regulations say to intervene. Eric Garcia is free to clear or not. In my time it was not an offside either, we spoke of interference. “





“Mbappé does not interfere”

“To intervene is to cross his visual field, he specifies. He does not interfere. He does not contest the ball. To intervene is not to let him clear. Eric García can do whatever he wants. wants to interfere. For him (Mbappé) to be offside, he has to interfere. He (Garcia) touches the ball to try to cut the pass. He rehabilitates it. The referee did not have to go and see the action on the monitor because it is an objective game action. He grants it or he does not grant it. And the assistant didn’t raise his flag. And since he didn’t. not up, he doesn’t need to go to VAR. The players need to know the rules, they have a lot of free time and there are only 17 rules. “

According to the IFAB rules, “a player in an offside position who receives a ball deliberately played by an opponent, including with the hand or the arm, is not considered to gain any advantage from his position, except in the case of a deliberate rescue by an opponent Performing a ‘rescue’ consists of intercepting, or attempting to intercept, the ball heading towards the goal with any part of the body except the hands or arms. (except the goalkeeper in his own penalty area) “.

The rulebook addresses another important point, that for the attacker to interfere with the defender in the action. If so, the offside should be called. But according to Iturralde González, Kylian Mbappé does not interfere, here, in the gesture of Garcia, which he follows as a spectator. An interpretation that does not agree with anyone.