a leak reveals all its details and characteristics

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be unveiled on October 19, 2021. Pending this announcement, new information has been published by the leakers and a British merchant has posted the product sheets online … enough to reveal the latest details of the smartphones of Google.

We are not done with leaks and other indiscretions about the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. We were thus able to discover their accessories, including a dock, last week. They will be revealed October 19, 2021, but will we have the opportunity to learn new things during the event planned for the occasion? Not sure, the leaks are escalating in addition to the dumplings of some online traders.

Pixel Pass: an Apple One-style subscription

Google plans to support the launch of its new smartphone with a new subscription: the Pixel Pass. It would be a subscription similar to Apple One … to be able to enjoy a new device every year.

But so far, the leaked information doesn’t show specific details about how Pixel Pass works in Europe, it could be a US exclusive, at least initially.

Confirmation of technical characteristics

We now have a new confirmation that the Pixel 6 will use a 6.4-inch Amoled screen with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. For its part, the Pixel 6 Pro a 120 Hz Amoled LTPO screen. The latter is capable of reducing its frequency down to 10 Hz, like iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Both are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The first will be powered by a 4,614mAh battery and the second by a 5,000mAh battery. Both will be compatible with 30W wired charging (50% in 30 minutes). Wireless charging is also in the game thanks to a new Pixel Stand. This wireless charging allows to have a charging power of 21 Watts on the classic model and 23 Watts on the Pro model. Google would also introduce a ” Extreme Battery Saver Which would offer up to 48 hours of autonomy.

One of the biggest curiosities about these new smartphones is the Google Tensor SoC. The latter would be much more efficient than the Pixel 5, we are talking about + 80% more than the Snapdragon 765G of the Pixel 5. This SoC will integrate the new generation Titan M2 security chip. The smartphone would thus be able to translate into 55 languages ​​without being connected to the Internet.





A big focus on cameras with promising software functions

According to this latest information, they come directly from a technical sheet published by the brand. CarPhoneWareHouse, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro would indeed use a sensor 50 Megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN1. This sensor would recover up to 150% more light compared to the Pixel 5. It is very promising on paper. We would then find a second 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and the Pro version should be equipped with a third camera. with 48 megapixel telephoto lens in optical zoom x4 and “Super Res Zoom” x20.

(for when these inevitably get pulled down) pic.twitter.com/EhETg34Pcn – E (@evleaks) October 9, 2021

As you would expect, these new Pixels rely on computer photography to dramatically improve their performance. We could thus benefit from a new function ” Magic Eraser Which basically performs the same functions as its famous variant in Photoshop. It will allow you to erase objects and even people.

The new portrait mode would improve the background blur to highlight the subject in a “professional” way, according to Google. And if a face eventually appears blurry in the image, there would be a new feature called ” Face Unblur To correct the blur.

Finally, the front camera would be equipped with a lens that would take very wide photos, we are talking about 94 degrees. What to do groupies.

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be officially unveiled on October 19 and they should be released on October 28. The expected prices are relatively low, compared to the competition, 649 euros and 899 euros. Another detail about this launch, Google should offer you a headset Bose Headphones 700. There was a similar offer last year when the Pixel 5 was released.