a new strange bug may prevent installation

Microsoft has confirmed the presence of a new bug in the Windows 11 installation process that will crash some machines on Windows 10.

Microsoft’s new operating system, Windows 11, has been available for almost a week. Although it brings an interesting new interface, Windows 11 is not without problems at its launch, and it is not the new bug confirmed by Microsoft that will help matters.





An ASCII code problem

There are several issues that can prevent Windows 11 from installing, especially if your PC doesn’t does not follow the recommended configuration, and Microsoft has now confirmed a new bug to say the least. If any installed applications use characters outside of the ASCII array in their registry keys or subkeys, the system will refuse to install. If Windows 11 manages to install, this bug can cause problems with the applications in question, or downright BSODs, the famous blue screens of crashes.

The ASCII table is well known to programmers. It is about a reference table, rather limited today, making it possible to make correspond a code on 7 bits with a printed character: the letters of the alphabet, the numbers and some special characters. This table has been extended for a long time with new standards such as Unicode allowing in particular to add accented characters. With this bug limiting Windows 11 to the ASCII table, we can imagine that some software, especially in Latin countries like France, will have some problems.

Microsoft mentions in particular the “Cốc Cốc browser” and “Aplicação Autenticação.gov” applications used in Portugal. Microsoft has blocked the update to Windows 11 on affected machines, but a manual update to Windows 11 can still cause problems.

Ongoing investigation

Microsoft indicates on its support page that its teams are seeking to correct the problem. We can hope for a fairly rapid resolution. The firm must also improve performance for PCs with AMD chips with an update scheduled for October.