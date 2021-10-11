A rarely seen price for the Bose QC35II noise canceling headphones

With the QuietComfort 35 II, Bose offers active noise-canceling wireless headphones that play in the big leagues. Powerful, solid, ergonomic and endowed with great autonomy, it is the ideal candidate for everyday use. That’s good, it is 178 € on Cdiscount.

The Bose QC35II, of its small name, is a circum-aural Bluetooth headset. This means that it completely envelops your ear, rather than resting on it. It works using Bluetooth 4.1, but if you ever run out of battery it is always possible to plug it in via a mini-jack port to continue using it in passive mode.

Autonomy, let’s talk about it, because it is quite exceptional. Allow 20 hours of non-stop reading with all options activated. So you have plenty of room to use it for several days before worrying about recharging it.

The controls are quite simple and easy to access. On the right atrium, we find the simplest controls: play / pause, answer / hang up, volume, navigation between tracks, etc. And on the left atrium, there is a single button, dedicated to Google Assistant. Or Siri if you’re on iOS. But if that doesn’t interest you, you can completely reassign this button via the essential Bose Connect app.

A complete app for a high-performance helmet

The Bose Connect app is as complete as the headphones. You can change the equalizer, view battery level, turn on active noise reduction, view connected devices, and more. Because yes, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II can connect to two devices at the same time thanks to the multipoint. Thus, in the event of a call, the music is automatically cut off to allow you to pick up the receiver if it rings on another device.





The pickups are not left behind since they do their job of filtering very well when you use them. No matter the noises around, they will eliminate as much as possible so that your voice remains clear and crisp for the person you are talking to. Finally, the headband can be folded and the headphones pivot to take up a minimum of space. Thus, the helmet can be stored in its rigid transport box without risking damage.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II active noise reduction headphones are available for just € 178 on Cdiscount, instead of the usual € 209.

