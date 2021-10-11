a second fatal accident in less than twenty-four hours

Once again, it was a young driver who was the victim. The accident occurred in Soustons, on the night from Sunday to Monday

A particularly violent road trip took the life of a young man of 21, on the night of Sunday 10 to Monday 11 October, in Soustons, in the Landes. The accident occurred around 3 am, on the D79, also known as Chemin du Bayonnais.

Only one car was involved, according to initial findings. The driver, who was alone on board, lost control of his vehicle, which crashed into a tree, probably at high speed, given the condition of the carcass when help arrived. The extrication operations to be able to extract the victim from the sheets were “long lasting”, according to the firefighters, who could not release the driver until 4:35 am.





The latter, a young man of 21, was already in cardiopulmonary arrest when help arrived. He was declared dead by the emergency doctor at the end of the extrication process.

The previous night already, less than twenty-four hours before, another fatal accident had occurred in the Landes, in Bas-Mauco. A 23-year-old rugby player lost his life after leaving the road also followed by a collision with a tree.