a star of the series nailed to an armchair!

Almost ten years after the end of Desperate Housewives, major players have become scarce on the small or the big screen. If Felicity Huffman was entangled in a scandal mixing bribes and university admissions, Eva Longoria, she nurses alongside her husband José Antonio Baston. Teri Hatcher, who played the funny and awkward Susan Mayer in Marc Cherry’s series will, however, be back soon in a Christmas TV movie titled A kiss before Christmas). The actress also finds there her former partner James Denton who played her husband Mike Delfino, courageous plumber with a dire fate.

If the women held the dragee high to the men in this cult series, these gentlemen also had their say. And some characters were played by brilliant actors. Notably, everyone remembers Orson Hodge, a manipulative dentist who married Bree before leaving Wisteria Lane in a wheelchair. An interpretation that could be used by actor Kyle MacLachlan who, for the needs of a new series, finds himself again nailed to a chair.





Atlantic Crossing: a series inspired by a true story

Atlantic Crossing: Royal Liaison, broadcast Saturday, October 9 for the first time on Chérie 25, tells of this secret affair that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt allegedly had with the Swedish aristocrat Märtha of Norway. And so it was the former Trey MacDougall of Sex and the City who was chosen to take on the features of the one who occupied the White House for the greatest number of years.

“It is a great honor for me to play Franklin D. Roosevelt.“, tells the actor to our colleagues from Télé 7 jours.”It’s grandiose! You quickly feel that you are imposing on those around you. “, explains the one who was also a breathtaking agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks.

